BREEDSVILLE — There are about as many ways to catch fish as there are fishermen — maybe more as there are new techniques being discovered all the time — but one approach that I’ve enjoyed over the years continues to produce almost every time, everywhere: trolling open water for bluegills.
I met up with Denny Hettig (who showed me the technique nearly two decades ago) recently for the first time in several years to fish a small Van Buren County lake. We were off the water in less than two hours with 38 ‘gills in the live well. It was as easy as usual.
Hettig simply launches the boat, drops the trolling motor, and starts fishing. He doesn’t look for bottom structure and locates weed beds only so he can stay away from them. He just heads to open water and trolls, using a small worm harness of his own making.
We started catching ‘em within minutes and there were only a few short lulls. And those were surprising.
For instance, at one point we had fish on all four rods. After we landed them, Hettig reversed course and went over the same area again. This time, nada.
“Open water bluegills are always on the move,” said Hettig, 68, a retired linesman. “By the time you turn around to go through them again, they may be 50 or 100 yards away.”
Hettig ties his harnesses on 4-pound test mono, using two No. 6 hooks about 2 inches apart and a No. 0 blade. He uses 4-pound test mono for his trolling line — “the lighter line you use, the more fish you’re going to catch,” he says — and puts a snap swivel above the leader to which he attaches a sinker. We started out with four different weights — from a 1/16th to a 1/4th ounce — and all four lines produced.
Sometimes, if one weight is producing better than the others, he’ll switch them out, but we never did as we caught fish consistently. As they say, if it ain’t broke ...
Generally the lightest sinkers produce best early and as the sun rises, the fish drop in the water column. On overcast days, he said, you can often fish near the surface longer, but the high lines also attract more bass. (We caught several.)
Hettig trolls slowly — from about .7 to 1.1 mph. We sped up and slowed down periodically, but caught fish at every speed.
And Hettig also turns the boat a lot. Turning raises or lowers the harness in the water column and a fair percentage of the bites come on those turns.
Hettig says the No. 6 hook — bigger than many bluegill anglers use — is important as it helps keep the little bitty ones off. And the rig will catch all sizes of fish, though ours ran mostly in the 7 ½-inch range, which predominate in this lake and is how he likes them.
“The smaller ones are better eating,” he said. “I don’t like keeping those big dogs. I’ve probably caught 10,000 of them if not more — I just look at them and let them go. I don’t keep them much over 8 inches unless they’re badly hooked. Those are breeding stock.
“The biggest I’ve ever caught was 11 9/16th,” he said. “I let it go.”
Hettig admits, however, that if he ever catches a 12-incher, he’ll keep it for the wall.
Hettig prefers soft-tipped rods. On those rare days when the fish aren’t hooking up, he’ll throw a little slack into the line — just like walleye fishermen do when fishing crawlers — to give them a better chance to get it.
“You can go to yard sales and find old fly rods and put a reel on it and go,” he said. “One day I was going by a yard sale and I saw a Snoopy rod. I bought it, took it out there, and caught a limit of fish.”
The only requirement he has of his spinning reels is that they have a good drag, which he says is critical with light line. He keeps his drag fairly loose — “in case I hit a big fish,” he said. “It’s a lot easier to tighten the drag than loosen it while fighting a fish.”
And as far as big fish goes, he catches plenty of them, though the pike sometimes take his rigs away. I’ve caught walleyes, nice bass, pike and big catfish with Hettig fishing this way and it’s rare to break one off.
“I’ve caught virtually every species of fish on these,” he said. “As long as you get them out in deep water and take your time, you can get them in.”
We fished until a couple of other boats got on the lake and, as Hettig has back issues, he doesn’t much like bouncing around on boat wakes. But he’d had been ready to quit anyway; he says he usually keeps about 15 fish — enough for a good fry with a leftover or two for a fish sandwich the next day. That way there will be some there the next time, he said.
Hettig’s rigs — Bo’s Bluegill Busters — come packaged with two blades (nickel and bronze).
“The basic rule is on a bright day is use a bright blade,” he says, but if you want to experiment, just take a magic marker to it and make it any color you like.
Bo’s Bluegill Busters are available at many bait shops, but if you can’t find them, he recommends ordering them online from D&R Sports Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.