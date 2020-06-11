WYANDOTTE — As daylight was beginning to disappear on the Detroit River and the bulk of the walleye anglers were calling it a day, Theron Hoffman and his dad Tom were just getting settled in their boat. The pair sat at the dock rigging rods, getting ready, taking their time, in no hurry.
The fun, they said, wouldn’t start until dark, anyway.
We left the marina at twilight, made a short run to the shallow water alongside one of the islands, and began letting out lines, moving slowly with the bow-mounted trolling motor, when, right at dark, the younger Hoffman announced that he had one. He reeled in in, lifted it into the boat — they didn’t want to bother with landing nets in the dark — and we were in the plus column.
Six minutes later, the senior Hoffman landed one, too.
The Hoffmans are among a select crew on the Detroit River; they troll for that walleyes at night using rods and reels. This is hand-lining country, where guys troll with wire line and old window weights, taking floating/diving minnow baits and Pencil Plugs to the bottom, typically in deep water. And although both Hoffmans will do their share of hand-lining, too, over the course of the season, they prefer “long-lining,” as they call it, in the late spring so they can take advantage of the walleyes that move up onto the flats at dark.
“A lot of people don’t realize they can do it in shallow water,” said Theron, who grew up fishing the river under Tom’s tutelage. “Everyone thinks they need troll deep, out in the channel. But these fish move up here to feed at night and they’re easier to get at than having to do deep for them.”
It was simple enough. Both Hoffmans used line-counter reels spooled with braided line (both said they prefer Fireline) with a simple snap (a leader is unnecessary, they say) and floating Rapalas with a single, sizable split shot pinched on the line about a foot and a half above the lure. They run the baits back a good distance from the boats — Tom was letting his plug out 115 feet, Theron 125 — and the braided line is important, they agreed, because you don’t want a lot of stretch in your line when it’s that far out.
Tom, who grew up hand-lining, said he started trolling with a rod and reel in the mid-80s.
“There used to be more fellows who did it,” he said. “Some of them have died, some of them quit fishing, and there aren’t many of us doing this anymore. It’s a little easier than hand-lining, but it’s a short window of opportunity; once these weeds get up high you can’t do it.”
Theron, who was handling the tiller-steered outboard, said long-lining is “another tool in the box” for catching Detroit River walleyes.
“I enjoy it more than I do trolling with planer boards because you can feel the bite,” he explained. “Instead of watching the boards and then fighting the board until you bring it in and then skiing it across the top, you get to feel the bite and fight the fish. And you get to feel the weeds, too, so, you know when you’re hanging up.”
Which we did periodically. We were trolling in five to 12 feet of water, fishing just two lines — Theron said we could run three, but I didn’t want to mess with it in the dark — so Tom and I took turns. It was amazing how well you could tell what was going in; sometimes, when the bait didn’t seem to wobbling just so, I’d reel it in to find a strand of eel grass on one of the hooks.
And of the fish I caught, three of them took the bait while I was still letting it out, one of them at 35 feet. Theron allowed that while we thought he obtained maximum depth on the custom-painted No. 11 and No. 13 Rapalas they used by letting out a lot of line, “the reason we go back farther is you don’t get lines tangled as easy.”
We only had one mishap that slowed us down, when Theron got in a little too shallow and we had about 20 tons of weeds on our lines. But otherwise it was surprisingly smooth sailing. And good fishing, too: We thought we had 17 in the live well at 15 minutes after midnight and it took 15 more to get our next bite (actually two bites, both Theron and I hit fish at the same time, the second time this evening we doubled up). But when we counted them to make sure, it turned out we’d had 18 all along and we let both fish go.
Twenty walleyes in less than three hours? Pretty good fishing, eh?
But there’s no secret there; the Detroit River is one of the best walleye fisheries in the world.
They were all good fish; we did not have a short (i.e. less than 15 inches) all evening, and many of the ‘eyes were in the 3-pound-plus category. But Theron said I hadn’t really seen anything.
“A couple of days ago we were pulling fish in the 6- and 7-pound class,” he said. “They’d slap it so hard you’d think they’re either going to break the rod or jerk it out of your hand.”
