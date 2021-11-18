ST. CHARLES — Of all the things the Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Division does well — and I, unlike a lot of folks, think it does quite a number of things well — its managed waterfowl hunting areas are the crown jewels.
If you’ve never been, you’re missing out. The managed areas are basically run on a daily draw basis. You show up, sign in, and draw for an opportunity to hunt in a designated area. You have the chance to hunt in the kind of waterfowl habitat that, if you were to join a private club to do so, could cost you five figures to join and maybe another four in annual dues. And you can do it for the cost of your waterfowl license — $12 a season.
I’ve been to all of them (except the Muskegon Waste Water Area, which is largely a goose hunting area) and I like them all. My favorite? Shiawassee River State Game Area.
I am not alone in that assessment. I recently spent a morning hunting a moist soils area here with Brian Siess — who is president of the Shiawassee Flats Citizens and Hunters Association, a group that raises money to help improve the area — and former Wildlife Division chief Russ Mason. Just about everything went right.
Siess, who shot his first duck here as a 10-year-old, 56 years ago, drew a good number and got us in the field he wanted.
It was a ducky kind of day (windy with a light rain) and shortly after shooting time, a flight of pintails came into our decoys. We all shot one — that’s the daily limit for pintails, one — and got to enjoy watching them work for much of the morning, while we waited for other birds that we could shoot. And they came; we shot mallards and widgeon and several other species. We wound up with 14; we had to quit at 10 a.m. as Mason, who works in wildlife research at Michigan State University, had a meeting to attend. Had we been able to stay until noon, we undoubtedly would have limited out (six each) as the birds were still buzzing us as we picked up the decoys.
Seiss, who has been to all the other managed areas, says Shiawassee is the best of them for a couple of reasons.
“It’s the diversity of habitat and the low hunter density,” he said.
“Your typical managed area runs about 15 acres per zone,” Siess said. “At Shiawassee, it’s a minimum of 26 acres and some of the zones are bigger. You can let the birds work. It’s much more of a decoying opportunity, much less of a pass shooting opportunity.”
Although we were in an area where we could launch the boat and go directly to our hunting zone, it’s more common to have to fight your way in, crossing dikes — sometimes more than one — to get to your spot.
“It requires the most equipment and longer trips, sometimes three- and four-mile boat rides,” Siess said. “You need winches, you need mud motors, you need all the toys.”
But it offers high-quality duck and goose hunting. And this year, despite a slow start because of abnormally mild weather early in the season, the hunting has been outstanding, Siess said.
“We’ve not had many mallards so far,” Siess said, “but we’ve more than made up for it. The pintail population is at an all-time high and we’ve got lots of widgeons, lots of gadwalls, and the usual contingent of wood ducks. There are always a lot of woodies around Shiawassee with all the lowland woodlots.”
We even shot a diving duck — a ringneck — which is not rare, but you typically expect puddle ducks, mostly mallards, in this kind of habitat.
“We were very disappointed in our refuge numbers for the first three weeks of the season,” Siess said. “But you know about the prairie drought — pothole counts were down about 80 percent. It definitely displaced birds and changed migration routes.”
The DNR has recently announced plans to write a new 10-year master plan for the managed waterfowl areas and Siess says he anticipates the DNR incorporating many of the more recent management practices — such as creating more moist soils areas, which produces natural vegetation so the area managers don’t have to plant small grains — into the plan.
It took a while to learn to manage the moist soils areas properly, Siess said. When they first started, the areas produced mostly broadleaf plants. But learning the proper timing to apply herbicides to set back the broadleaves took some time and now the area managers have it down.
“That allows the natural food items to come on,” Siess said. “About 60 percent of the non-corn acreage here is in moist soils. They used to have to plant Japanese millet and buckwheat for small grains. Now it’s smartweed and foxtail and wild millet.”
The future is bright, he said.
“We’ve put the infrastructure in place,” Siess said. “Over the last 18 years we have replaced all the pumps, all the water control structures, all the drives — it’s all been upgraded to municipal water-supply standards. It’s built like a small-town water supply is built — built to run 24/7 — and we’re running the pumps at a 3 to 5 percent level, basically to de-water and restore water — two to three weeks a year. Those pumps should last for 50 years.
“We’re running more cost efficiently,” Siess concluded, “and it’s pretty spectacular duck hunting.”
