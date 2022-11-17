WALLOON LAKE — It’s simple math. The fewer aquatic invasives in waterways equals healthier lakes and rivers, and better quality recreation experiences.
Forward-thinking Walloon Lake neighbors began protecting their lake in 1910. Spanning 4,580 acres in Charlevoix and Emmet counties and five townships, today the lake’s integrity faces greater risk than ever. Continuing the fight for healthy waters, Walloon Lake Association and Conservancy has one summer under their belt using an innovative tech solution to guard the lake from aquatic invasives.
Walloon Lake is clear, cold and deep. It supports populations of walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike, rock bass, perch, and stocked rainbow and lake trout. More than 800 homes nestle along its 30 miles of shoreline. Here, power boating is a prime pastime.
Walloon Lake watershed drains into Little Traverse Bay and Lake Michigan. Aquatic invasive species already introduced to its inland waters threaten the ecosystem. The main culprits are zebra mussels, purple loosestrife, invasive knotweed, and Eurasian watermilfoil, according to Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. The nonprofit advocacy organization reports that aquatic invasive species degrade fisheries, puts at risk water dependent species, and lowers property values.
“We’ve had a very hard effort for the last 10 years working on the environment,” said Russ Kittleson, chair for WLAC’s Environmental Impact & Water Quality Committee.
The newest initiative supports a Clean, Drain, Dry and Dispose mantra for all boaters, paddlers and anglers. Conservationists agree boaters represent the first defense in the battle against aquatic invaders. They defend the waters when they practice cleaning watercraft before transporting them between bodies of waters.
“It’s only by everybody on the water working together that we can prevent the spread of invasive species,” said Noah Jansen, Restoration Coordinator for Tip of the Mitt.
WLAC’s battle against waterborne invasives advanced in June with the introduction of two innovative, high tech, solar-powered, self-service boat cleaning stations. The mobile CD3 System produced by a Minnesota-based company is a waterless, free, user-operated unit that includes a wet/dry vacuum, blower system, tethered hand tools and lights. The manufacturer reports CD3 units reduce aquatic invasive species violations by 70 percent.
The $37,000 cost per unit was supported by WLAC funds, and grants from Petoskey-Harbor Springs Area Community Foundation, the Land Trust Alliance and Charlevoix County Community Foundation.
Walloon Lake’s CD3 units were placed at the Jones Landing Park and Sumner Road launches. WLAC’s director of conservation programs Connor Dennis said the goal is to eventually provide boat cleaning stations at each of Walloon Lake’s seven launches.
“Not all launches have power,” he said. “For locations without infrastructure, they’re great. Until we make the big investment, they’re a solution.”
CD3 units eliminate the need for permitting.
“You buy them, turn them on and they’re ready to go,” Dennis said.
Boaters appreciate the fact CD3s require only three to five minutes to clean all surfaces of a boat and trailer. Dennis values the CD3’s capacity to record usage.
“All the tools have a counter,” he said. “I can track how many people used it and when and make graphs.” About 300 uses were documented since the units were deployed.
Dennis acknowledges here’s a long way to go in educating boaters about the importance of doing their part to guard the waters from invasive species.
“We have a philosophy,” he said. “Any boat that gets cleaned is an improvement over last season. Once the Lake Association gets more units and people start understanding how important it is — and it becomes a cultural thing, we’re going to see change.”
