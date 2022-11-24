TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City-based Conservation Resource Alliance plans to rebrand Black Friday as Green Friday to kick off its participation in the new Forest to Mi Faucet program.
CRA is one of 12 Michigan Department of Natural Resource’s Forest Stewardship Program partners in the three-year statewide implementation of the national effort protecting surface drinking water quality. Project partners were selected based on their conservation track records.
“The primary focus is to make a link between forest cover and clean drinking water,” said CRA biologist D.J. Shook.
CRA, in cooperation with the region’s conservation districts, introduces Black Friday incentives for its Forest to Mi Faucet campaign to plant 10,000 trees.
“We want to capture that happy shopping energy,” Shook said.
CRA’s local initiative addresses the 287-square-mile Boardman River Watershed, which supplies up to 30 percent of the surface water input into Lake Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay and is the largest tributary to the Bay’s west arm, according to Grand Traverse Conservation District.
Shook describes the function of forests as a gigantic filter acting to strain water from impurities such as agriculture nutrients, chemicals, oil and gas, thus protecting surface and well water.
“The more trees in a watershed, the fewer pollutants downstream,” he said.
According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Lake Michigan watershed, as a drinking water source, receives only a fair rating because of its 49 percent forest cover. In comparison, the Lake Superior watershed which provides drinking water to the City of Marquette has a 91 percent forest cover and good rating.
Traverse City Water Treatment Plant sources Lake Michigan for drinking water supplied to residents and businesses in Traverse City and portions of Garfield, Elmwood, and Peninsula townships.
DNR Forest Stewardship Coordinator Mike Smalligan said Forest to Mi Faucet is unique in that it reaches out to water utilities to support their clean water action strategies.
“As far as I know, no one has ever done that,” he said.
The program involves short-term action for long-term benefits.
“Forests to Mi Faucet is laying the groundwork for 10 years down the road when people will see the relationship between forest management and reducing the cost of clean drinking water,” Smalligan said.
Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau District Forester Ellie Johnson said its vital landowners understand the watershed is like a puzzle in which each plays a role in influencing water quality.
“How you treat your parcels impacts downstream,” she said.
USDA Forest Service provides Forest to Mi Faucet funding. CRA is eligible to receive up to $52,000 to empower area landowners and others in managing the drinking water resource.
The nonprofit’s Black Friday sale engages landowners in Forest to Mi Faucet by making available from the CRA website a packet of 25 tree browse guards for $50. Purchasers receive a $50 voucher to obtain native tree and shrub seedlings from their local conservation district’s spring seedling sale. Shook said the Black Friday incentive ensures the availability of seedlings match 2023 demand.
Smalligan believes Forest to Mi Faucet’s broad local and Michigan partnerships are key to the initiative’s strength.
“As a statewide program, we’ll be able to share good ideas and build synergy to do even better work,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.