BEULAH — The biggest tree found in the five-county region is a cottonwood in rural Benzie County.
Bowen Hebel submitted the cottonwood — scientific name populus deltoides — to the biennial ReLeaf Michigan Big Tree Hunt contest after he and his family discovered it near their church. Hebel said he read about the contest online and decided to give it a try.
“I thought, ‘well, heck, I know of a pretty big tree,’” Hebel said.
Indeed, he did. It’s the largest reported to the contest from the region.
The winning Benzie County cottonwood tree Hebel submitted is at the intersection of Eden Hill and Worden roads in rural Beulah. His family drives by each week on their way to services at Eden Bible Church, he said.
“It’s a great, big cottonwood tree,” Hebel said.
The tree measures 246 inches in circumference.
Hebel and his children had previously explored the cottonwood, stopping to snap some photos by the enormous tree last year. Since he already had the photos, he decided to enter the ReLeaf Michigan contest when he saw it advertised online, he said.
In neighboring Grand Traverse County, Grawn area resident Jerry Solanics submitted the largest tree there, a 230-inch black willow tree on his property in Blair Township.
Solanics said he recently paid arborists to trim some of the branches on the tree that had grown out and collapsed. The tree trimmers seemed to think it was a pretty big tree, he said, so he submitted it to the statewide contest.
“We need to pay more attention to trees, in my opinion,” Solanics said.
He said the black willow is set among the canopy of other trees, near two large white pines, on the rear of his one-acre parcel on West Silver Lake Road, near the intersection with Silver Sunrise Trail.
Another impressive specimen in the region is the black walnut tree on land owned by Troy and Lori Martin in Banks Township. They took an up-close look, trying to wrap their arms around it, but couldn’t touch fingertips, she said.
“He said ‘I feel like a tree hugger,’ and I said ‘right now, you are,’” Lori Martin said, laughing.
The 115-inch-around black walnut took the title for biggest tree in Antrim County. It sits on the edge of a fallow field, not far from a nearby horse pasture along Scott Road.
Lori Martin said she suspects the tree is as many as 200 years old.
“Black walnuts just don’t grow that fast,” she said.
Other big local trees that placed in the contest include a 215-inch silver maple found in Empire by Beth Weber named the largest in Leelanau County, along with a 104-inch white pine found in Kalkaska by Vicki Patterson, the largest found in Kalkaska County.
The largest tree in the state was a red oak found in Osceola County that measured 384 inches around — which is more than 32 feet. The largest white pine, which is Michigan’s state tree, was found in Houghton County and measured 204 inches around.
Trees named as county winners across the state were found in backyards, parks, cemeteries and along hiking trails. Nearly two dozen trees submitted to the contest qualified as new state champion trees and were submitted for the Michigan Big Tree Register.
The contest helps discover eligible specimens for the National Register of Big Trees.
Nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan began the biennial tree hunt in 1993 to celebrate the state’s beauty and create a fun way to gather information about Michigan’s largest trees. The contest also encourages outdoor exploration to find living landmarks.
The most recent contest began in spring 2018 and ended this autumn. There were more than 700 entries from 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties.
Winning entries from each county were verified and measured by professional arborists, foresters, consultants or government officials.
ReLeaf Michigan is a tree-planting and education organization with a mission to teach the public the value of trees and how to property select, plant and maintain them.
The group’s next big tree hunt begins in spring 2020 and will run through late 2021.
More information about the contest can be found at www.bigtreehunt.com online.
