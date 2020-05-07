BEULAH — Spring has sprung and the region’s black bears are out of their dens and doing typical bear things.
That means eating skunk cabbage in lowland hardwoods forests, digging for insect larvae in stumps or under logs, and sometimes, raiding bird feeders and trash cans left out for the taking. It’s the natural cycle of things — bears awake from their winter slumber and when they do, they wake up hungry.
“They are like vacuum cleaners wandering the woods on the lookout for things — primarily vegetation — to eat,” said Steve Griffith, wildlife biologist for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Traverse City region.
Protein-rich bird seed and suet are perfect bear attractants, he said.
“This is the time of year to take down the bird feeders, unfortunately, and clear up any seeds the birds, squirrels and deer haven’t eaten up,” Griffith said.
Others have more long-running and seemingly endless problems with bears because part of their business lures bears in, clichéd though it may be — or rather, bees.
Black bears are notorious for breaking into apiaries — beehives — across northwest Lower Michigan. The temptations are literal honeypots.
“They’re pretty clever. It doesn’t take them very long to figure it out. They are very motivated by food,” said Nathon Lane of Sleeping Bear Farms in Beulah.
Virtually all of the farm’s 6,000 beehives are now stored behind protective bear fencing after pollination tours in the region’s orchards. But now not even that always works.
Large bears have simply barreled through the electric fence, Lane said, willing to take the shock for the prize behind the chain-link barrier. And when the bears get to the hives, it results in a complete and expensive loss.
“Others figured out to pull or scratch at the wires on the battery connected to the solar panels that power the fence,” Lane said. “Now the battery has to be kept inside the fence.”
Griffith said he’s never heard of bears sabotaging electrical fencing systems before, but he’s not entirely shocked to hear such a tale.
“That doesn’t surprise me too much. They are very intelligent and they have an excellent memory,” he said.
The bears aren’t only eating the honey. They also go for the bees and their larvae as a source of protein, Griffith said.
State wildlife officials increased the number of hunting licenses for bears in this region for the last couple of seasons, an effort to maintain a stable, instead of growing, population, Griffith said.
Bear hunting licenses are available through a state drawing and the application period remains open through month’s end. Drawing results will be announced July 6.
Beyond food which bears glean from humans, they feed on sedges and grasses, while fruits and berries are key to their summertime diet. Bruins will feast on insect larvae such as ants and beetles, and will even eat roadkill and other carrion, Griffith said.
At Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore there have been a few reports of bear sightings around Glen Arbor and Alligator Hill, said Vince Cavalieri, wildlife biologist with the National Park Service.
That mostly involves bird feeder raids, he said.
The last couple of years there have been increased reports of bear sightings in campgrounds within the national park that stretches across Benzie and Leelanau counties, Cavalieri said.
That prompted a planned “unintentional feeding” study for bears during this season, but he said that was before the current COVID-19 pandemic which closed national park campgrounds, trails and parking lots.
Griffith said it’s not always a bad thing when bears are spotted. Sometimes it can be exciting to see one in the wild.
“You’re lucky if you see one. It’s usually a fleeting glimpse,” he said.
A mother bear and her three cubs, however, took their time bopping around the backyard of Sherri Walker of Cedar on Tuesday morning. She said the dogs were “going nuts” in the pre-dawn hour and she heard her housemate Valerie Micham say “bear.”
For the next hour or so, they watched the mama bear climb up and down a tree and eventually noticed the fuzzy cubs up there, too. The bears had laid waste to the bird feeder in the yard before ever being noticed by the human occupants of the nearby house.
Eventually, the bear and her babes descended the tree and ran off into the woods.
“It was just the cutest thing. She came down the tree and plopped on the ground,” Walker said.
Both Walker and Micham kept the dogs indoors and snapped photos and videos of the encounter, and since agreed to bring inside the bird feeders for now to keep the bears from returning.
Those who spot bears within the national park are encouraged to send email to Cavalieri at vincent_cavalieri@nps.gov, while those who spot bears or have problems with them in other parts of the region can send email to Griffith at griffiths1@michigan.gov.
