TRAVERSE CITY — Eastern bluebirds known as the “harbingers of spring” are arriving in northern Michigan from southern wintering grounds. The vulnerable, sweet-singing native species may benefit from a little human help to survive its many challenges.
Bluebird preservationist Greg Miller has provided nesting boxes, monitored and banded bluebirds in Benzie County for 38 years. He said bluebirds typically fly in when temperatures reach 50 degrees. March 22 is the average date the migratory birds bring their cheerful song back to the region.
“They’re common, but the population can fluctuate in a year depending on the weather,” Miller said.
Miller, a retired food service manager, is the Michigan Bluebird Society county coordinator for Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Manistee counties. He maintains a bluebird trail through central Benzie County comprised of 45 monitored nesting boxes. Many sit on private property with landowner approval.
Bluebirds inhabit every Michigan county in unknown numbers, according MBS, an affiliate of the North American Bluebird Society.
“There is almost always no definitive and accurate way of measuring the population of a given species of bird in a specified geographic area. Rough estimates can be made, but that’s all they are,” said MBS president Kurt Hagemeister. “The Michigan Bluebird Society has collected nesting data on bluebirds for over 10 years. But it is highly scattered, mostly coming from the south part of the state.
The survival of these brightly colored, people-friendly birds was threatened by habitat loss dating back to the 1800s, environmental pollution and the introduction of the non-native house sparrow and European starling which compete for nesting sites.
Bluebirds status is currently considered secure under federal and state assessments. They receive protection under the U.S. Migratory Bird Act which makes it is illegal to take, possess, import, export, transport or sell any part of a bluebird.
Helping hands from humans enhance continued survival. Nesting boxes were introduced to help bluebird survival success in the 1930s. Out of it emerged a new breed of conservationists – the bluebird landlord.
“They’re gentle, lovable birds. You can encourage them to nest in your yard just by putting up a house,” Miller said. “They’re not timid around humans and you can watch them court and raise their babies.”
A Northern Michigan nesting pair typically has two broods during a single season, raising 9 to 10 offspring. Miller said now through April is an ideal time to erect bluebird boxes. Boxes and kits may be purchased online from major retailers. Free nest box construction plans are found at michiganbluebirds.org. The site also offers information on how and where to mount the boxes.
Early arrivers may benefit from feedings of corn meal, suet, and sunflower hearts, according the BSM. Native shrub, short grass and tree plantings offer shelter and food until the autumn migration. Property owners can support bluebirds by creating a suitable bluebird-friendly landscape offering nesting sites, shelter, water and food.
Grassy areas are important in providing bluebirds the insects vital to the species’ diet. Cheryl Gross, president of the Benzie/Manistee-based group Plant It Wild, said 94 percent of baby birds eat only insects.
“The whole native plant movement is about the food web,” she said. “You plant to support the biomass of insects.”
Plants native to northern Michigan which bluebirds prefer include dogwood and black cherry trees. “Black cherry is the hero of our woods supporting a lot of caterpillars,” said Gross, a certified Advanced Master Gardener. “The dogwood supports larvae and produces berries. You get two hits.”
Native shrubs bluebirds prefer include blackberry, raspberry and chokeberry.
Plants may be ordered online, but Gross emphasizes the importance of purchasing native plants grown nearby which will best thrive in local soil and water conditions. She said retailers order their stock in the fall and area nurseries already have plants growing to be ready for sale when planting season arrives.
The Michigan Bluebird Society website at www.michiganbluebirds offers details on landscaping for the species and all things bluebirds.
