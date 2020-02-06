TRAVERSE CITY — BATA’s Ski-n-Ride program crushes cabin fever with cheap transportation to five area ski and snowboard resorts.
Now through mid-March, Bay Area Transportation Authority partners with resorts to offer rides to students, older citizens and anyone ready to embrace winter fun.
Ski-n-Ride buses depart from multiple locations in Traverse City, and from Interlochen, at various times throughout the week. BATA’s program over the past five years provided 5,500 rides to area slopes. Destinations include Crystal Mountain, The Homestead, Mt. Holiday, Timber Ridge and Hickory Hills.
“Anyone can hop on and go to any of the resorts we go to,” said BATA spokesperson Eric Lingaur.
Mt. Holiday and The Homestead offer discounted lift tickets to Ski-n-Ride passengers.
Seniors find Ski-n-Ride the answer to several challenges said Lori Wells, Grand Traverse County Senior Center Network manager. She said taking advantage of Ski-n-Ride can relieve winter boredom and the sense of isolation some seniors suffer during the cold months.
“For seniors who can’t drive, transportation is a barrier in accessing resources, even in their backyard,” Wells said. “It’s an opportunity to expand experiences.”
Seniors who feel hesitant about trying public transportation may request the BATA Buddy to learn the ropes. A call to the Traverse City Senior Center is all it takes to connect to Mike Trahey, the BATA Buddy guide.
Trahey, 69, is a lifelong skier. While he escorts seniors to their choice destination, he takes the Ski-n-Ride bus every Saturday and Thursday to Crystal Mountain for personal recreation. Trahey, a former Hickory Hills ski patrol member, is familiar with resort perks seniors find attractive. He said even non-skiing seniors can enjoy resort life with low-cost to no cost activities. Crystal Mountain, for example, offers seniors good times on a budget, with the $5 whirlpool, picnics and bonfires, walking the Michigan Legacy Art Park trail or watching kids learn to ski.
Senior round-trip fares to Crystal from the Traverse City transfer station, Grand Traverse Mall and Interlochen are $3. BATA Buddy services are free of charge and the Senior Center covers the cost of the first ride.
“It’s a good way to introduce non-riders to BATA,” Trahey said. “It’s a lot less expensive than driving your car and so nice to be on the bus with those big windows knowing a qualified driver is at the wheel.”
Students make up most ski bus riders, according to BATA. More than 50 Grand Traverse Ski Club and USSA Racing Team members ride from Traverse City middle schools, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and Greenspire School to Hickory Hills slopes three times a week to train.
Ski-n-Ride transportation to the slopes is just $1.50 for students.
“We’re able to bring the cost down for our families,” said Tonya Lewandowski, middle school and USSA Race Team coordinator/manager.
She said BATA goes the extra mile to accommodate the student program when last minute changes are necessary.
View the complete Ski-n-Ride schedule at www.bata.net/maps-schedules/seasonal/ski-n-ride/overview-of-ski-n-ride.html.
