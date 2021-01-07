GLEN ARBOR — Eric Wink started to get concerned about the Brunson Barn when he’d drive past it to get to his house.
The century-old barn on land owned Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore had become a symbol for various farmstead revitalizations within the Port Oneida Rural Historic District. To date, it still stores materials for various restoration projects in the area.
When Wink noticed some of the the barn’s support beams missing, he started to think the barn might someday fall down.
He urged National Park Service Historic Architect Kim Mann in a public meeting to do what was necessary to fix it, eventually spearheading an winning entry in the Michigan Barn Preservation Network Barn of the Year awards.
“It was a priority-one building by their own definition,” Wink. “Priority-one buildings aren’t supposed to fall down.”
The MBPN’s awards have a trend of going to residents that have worked on barns in the Traverse City area. Since its start in 1997, a barn in the Grand Traverse region has won an award in 10 of 23 contests.
Recently, the Samels Family Barn in Williamsburg won the MBPN’s award from the 2019 entry cycle. The Ruby Ellen Barn in Leelanau County had applied for consideration in the 2020 awards.
Award categories cover barns that continue to be used for agriculture, barns adapted for other uses, barns that are family-owned or the project of a nonprofit or commercial entity.
The deadline for a chance to win in 2021 is Feb. 1, 2021.
‘An honor to the family”’
The Samels Family Farm dates back to 1889 when Frank Samels purchased 65 acres of land for $200, about $6,200 in today’s dollars adjusted for inflation.
Frank built the barn as an addition when he and his wife, Mary, moved onto the farm in 1896. The Samels raised four children by 1912 — Amos, Dennis, Ben and Rob — who all remained on the farm and never married.
The barn now is in possession of the Samels Family Heritage Society, a nonprofit formed in-part by neighboring residents of Skegemog Point Road to save the barn and educate others on the Samels family’s history.
Rob, the youngest brother, died in 2003.
“This board was formed from members of the community on Skegemog Point Road that knew the brothers, and knew how much work they did, and how much they valued the farm, and wanted to preserve it and teach it,” said Susan Hall, Secretary of the Organization. “It was sort of an honor to the family.”
After Rob’s death the Society made a number of repairs to the bar. A metal roof was painted because of rust, new pine floors were laid on both sides of the loft, stairs and handrails were rebuilt for safety and the hayloft floor was repurposed to display antique farm tools and demonstrate rope making.
The barn now serves as a home to events, tours, classes and an education program with the Elk Rapids schools. It is open in October to the public for Harvest Days, but visitors can also chose to walk around the farm year-round. Hall says they get about 100 visitors in the summer.
For questions on how to apply contact Keith Anderson, Chair of the MBPN Barn of the Year Committee at klanderson42@gmail.com
