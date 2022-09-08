TRAVERSE CITY — Navy veteran Josh Flath plans to make a second attempt to break a standup paddleboarding world record on Sep. 9-11, pending favorable weather and Lake Michigan conditions.
Flath was forced to abort his Sept. 2 attempt because of overpowering surf and resulting injuries.
“Lake Michigan is hard to predict and changes fast,” he said. “The record depends on wind and waves.”
Flath intends to conquer Lake Michigan paddling from Pentwater to Frankfort. The founder of 4the22 Kalamazoo-based nonprofit strives to beat the standing record for the farthest distance by standup paddleboard in 12 hours in open water. The previous Guinness record of 80.84 miles was achieved by South African Chris Bertish in 2013.
Flath trained 40 to 60 hours per week for three months preparing to meet the physical challenge, which includes sustaining a heart rate of 130 to 140 for the paddle duration, and conquering choppy surf and wind gusts. He must travel at an average of 6.74 miles per hour to break the record.
Flath is accompanied by a support crew consisting of a boat captain and eight volunteer observers who film the journey, manage equipment and validate the record.
President and co-founder of 4the22, Flath’s effort intends to bring attention to veteran and first responder suicide rates and to raise funds for the organization programming. Twenty-two veterans die daily by suicide. Flath, who lost six Navy buddies to suicide, takes on the record-breaking paddle to create solidarity and to open channels of hope and healing.
According to Western Michigan University Suicide Prevention Program, male veterans are twice as likely as civilians of either gender to die by suicide. The U.S. Veterans Health Administration reports Michigan veteran suicide rates are higher than the national average.
Flath said the pandemic negatively severely impacted many veterans.
“A lot were shut up in their house and their mental state went down,” he said.
The nonprofit established in 2020 engages veterans and first responders in therapeutic activities including SUP, surfing and group biking. It cultivates a sense of camaraderie and community supporting transition to civilian life.
“The surfing and paddling community is one of the few places I’ve found that resembles the brotherhood of the military,” Flath said.
Event crew member and SUP athlete Jill Bloemendaal explained the healing power of paddling.
“You find peace paddling,” she said. “Being on the water calms you down and rests your soul.”
Nearly 250 veterans and first responders benefited in 2021 from 4the22 programs.
Free group paddles and rides for veterans, first responders and their families take place through December at various west Michigan locations. Northern Michigan veterans, first responders and family members are welcome to join events.
The nonprofit hosts the second annual Inspiration Point Downwind Race for experienced paddlers Oct. 8 – 9. Staged at Frankfort, paddlers in the nationwide race honoring heroes may select from various Lake Michigan routes between Arcadia and Empire.
For more information and to make a donation go to facebook.com/4the22.life; Venmo, @Pay4THE22; or PayPal@4THE22.
