BELLAIRE — Paddle Antrim, a nonprofit based in Elk Rapids, aims to support local waterways.
“We’ve been working on developing a water trail on the Chain of Lakes,” said Executive Director Deana Jerdee. “We’re really excited. There’s different things people can see and enjoy along the way.”
Paddle Antrim hosts the trail and 17 individual property owners or organizations own parts along the chain. Jerdee said they are one of the first water trails to be designated by the State of Michigan and the only one in northern Michigan.
“We followed state guidelines, and they approved our process,” she explained. “It’s a legitimate trail.”
Signs were recently installed throughout the Chain of Lakes, which covers almost 100 miles of water trail. Sixteen lakes are included, beginning with Six Mile Lake near Ellsworth and ending near Elk Rapids.
“The water is there, but the information people are missing is the access points,” she said. “It’s information paddlers want to know before their trip. People can go out and paddle on their own.”
Jerdee added that the signs also include bathroom locations, intermediate and beginner route markings and more. Additionally, Paddle Antrim is working on a waterproof paddling guide for folks to take with them on their trip.
The Paddle Antrim Festival started in September 2015 as a way to encourage water exploration in Antrim County. The non-competitive festival takes place over two days. Paddlers can choose their distance: about 20 miles from Ellsworth to Bellaire (upper chain route) or nearly 30 miles from Bellaire to Elk Rapids (lower chain).
“About 1/3 of the paddlers go all the way, do the whole distance,” Jerdee said. “It really is a community-supported event through all of Antrim County. Over 80 volunteers pull it off.”
Though this year’s event is canceled, Jerdee said last year was their largest so far, with more than 170 paddlers participating. Paddle Antrim plans to host the festival again after Labor Day next year.
“If we’re going to encourage people to be out on the water, we want to encourage them to do it safely,” she said. “We get a lot of returning people and a lot of new people. It really is a diverse group.”
Grass River Natural Area covers almost 1,500 protected acres in Antrim County. Its portion of the Chain of Lakes starts with Grass River, which flows into Lake Bellaire, Clam Lake and then Torch Lake.
The area reopened June 25, after three months of no programs. The center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October.
Education Director James Dake said summer is “usually packed full of programs,” but they altered their schedule while the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We’ve adapted our programs to reach people in different ways,” Dake said. “We’ve still been very busy. People want to get out now.”
The Blooms and Birds: Wildflower Walks resumed in mid-July. This event begins at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Dake said these are open to small groups and attendees are asked to wear a face mask.
Some guided kayak tours are also available. Dake said it is easy to distance from others during the two-hour excursion on Grass River. Cost is $25 per person. Kayak rentals are available for a fee.
“It’s more so family groups or friend groups,” he said of who can attend. “We just do adults just for safety reasons. We do a little paddle down the river and then come back where we started.”
Though summer day camps were scrapped, Dake said they offer the Otter P.A.C.K. for kids. These phenomenal activity camp kits include a T-shirt, an owl pellet and dissection directions, a nature journal, field guide and more.
“We packed as much in there as we could,” Dake said.
Each kit is $75 and mailed to families. Pickup is available at GRNA.
Dake added that trail access continues. The roughly 7-mile network is connected, with loops for short or long hikes. About 1.5 miles goes through the wetlands along the boardwalk.
A Roving Naturalist is available from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays near the cabin on Finch Creek. Dake said this person can answer questions and give directions to hikers as they pass.
“They’re offering trailside interpretation as families hike by,” he said. “They’re out there having a presence on the trail and interacting with visitors.”
People are encouraged to make reservations for kayak trips, Wildflower Walks and other Grass River Natural Area programs. Call 231-350-9461 to learn more.
