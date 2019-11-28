TRAVERSE CITY — Feelings of excitement, wonder and awe at what she was about to accomplish whirled around inside Jess Glowacki as she approached the Washington-Canada border.
Her husband, Brandon Glowacki, and their dog, Aspen, were waiting by Monument 78, an international boundary marker about 8 miles south of Manning Park, British Columbia, Canada.
Jess’ goal was two feet south of the marker — the northern terminus of the Pacific Crest Trail.
She arrived around 10 a.m. to a joyous greeting by Brandon and Aspen. It was Sept. 9, and more than five months had passed since the Traverse City family last saw each other.
“It was so surreal seeing (Brandon),” said Jess, 27. “I wasn’t sure if he was going to be there or not. It was like the cherry on top.”
The PCT is roughly 2,650 miles long, stretching between the Mexican border near Campo, Calif., and the Canadian border. It crosses three states, 26 national forests, seven national parks and five state parks and goes past four national monuments.
“It’s kind of the West Coast equivalent of the Appalachian Trail in a way, but they’re totally different trails,” said Brandon, 28. “Most people in society know the Appalachian Trail, but they might not know the PCT.”
PREPPING
The jump from 100 miles on the North Country Trail to 2,650 miles halfway across the country was a large one, but it wasn’t fast — more than two years of planning went into the trip, Jess said.
One has to know what their resources are, how to use their gear, how to hitchhike and other general survival skills like what to do if there’s severe weather or if you get lost, she said. All are things on which she worked hard to educate herself, Jess said.
“Just having that mindset of like, ‘You’re gonna be out here alone for five months. You’ve got to fend for yourself,’” Jess said. “Every single day you’re going to have to do as much as you can possibly do — and that’s a lot ... of mental struggle because it’s not like something normal you have to do in everyday life.”
ON THE TRAIL
Jess set off from the southern border with her sister, Jackie Mancos.
Jackie, of Midland, joined only for the first 40 miles or so, until they reached Mount Laguna, Calif. on Day 5.
Jess continued on her own, making her way through the edge of the Anza-Borrego Desert.
“In the desert I saw like a mountain range and I just remember the wildflowers everywhere and it was so beautiful. It brought me to tears,” Jess said. “Since we had a high-snow year, there was a ton of wildflowers just unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my entire life.
“That was really powerful,” she said.
The trail continued, taking Jess across the San Andreas Fault Zone, through the western arm of the Mojave Desert and up into the Tehachapi Mountains, which soon transitioned into the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
BACK HOME
In Traverse City, Brandon was working and caring for Aspen. He hadn’t been able take the time off from his job as an engineering aide for Traverse City to join his wife on the PCT.
Jess was able to return to her job as a medication technician for Samaritas after the trip, Brandon said.
Brandon also tracked Jess’ progress via GPS, recording how far she hiked each day, her total mileage and took other small notes. A message and location went out every night to close family members, notifying them Jess was setting up camp, he said.
Another of his duties was shipping prepacked boxes of supplies so she could restock, Jess said. Brandon added that he ended up sending more than just the boxes, citing a new camera and water filter as examples.
“Things come up over time that you aren’t anticipating or expecting — things you don’t know you’re going to need,” he said.
MOUNT WHITNEY
On June 1, Jess rose early and set off with a group of 14 other men and women to summit Mount Whitney, the tallest mountain in the continental U.S.
While not part of the PCT, its proximity makes it a common detour, Jess said.
“I’ll never experience that ever again,” Jess said of the summit. “That was like the peak of it all, even though it wasn’t the end or anything. … Just the camaraderie of all my friends, it was like such a perfect day.”
STEP BY STEP
Jess continued through the High Sierra region of California. She entered Oregon only to have her water filter get clogged by soap and bleach a few days later.
It was a mentally stressful situation, Jess said. Luckily, some fellow hikers were able to share water purification tablets, she said.
She picked up a new filter, mailed by Brandon, at the nearby town of Crater Lake, Ore., Jess said.
Oregon is relatively flat, so her daily mileage was high, Jess said. She made it through Oregon in 20 days, crossing into Washington where the terrain became more difficult, Jess said.
“I was just imagining the end because I was so close,” she said.
ROAD TRIP
Brandon left Traverse City on Sept. 5, taking the car ferry across Lake Michigan and driving cross-country to meet Jess.
“(Seeing Jess) was definitely emotional, then happy and excited at the same time,” Brandon said. “It was a couple years of planning, and seeing it finally come through and seeing her successful at it, it was a joyous moment.”
The family hiked to Manning Park before setting off for home. They took some detours, visiting Yellowstone National Park, Mount Rushmore, Jewel Cave National Monument and other places on the way, Brandon said.
They arrived home, and both reported to their respective jobs the next day.
Jess said that the experience taught her to seek adventure every day and recommends others do the same.
“Do something that scares you. Do something that makes your life worthwhile,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.