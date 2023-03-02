TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants to add 58 native species to the Michigan Endangered and Threatened Species List and delist 36, including 13 species which vanished since the last list update in 2009.
Listed species receive protections under state law enacted 49 years ago. Official classification provides conservation and management for listed Michigan mammals, fish, birds, insects, mussels, reptiles/amphibians, plants and mollusks.
Proposed changes bring the number of listed species to 407. DNR Endangered Species Specialist Jennifer Kleitch said endangered or threatened listing status, spotlights environmental conditions affecting Michiganders, as well as wildlife.
“Many of the rarest species are dependent on high quality natural systems that benefit all of us in Michigan by providing clean water and other benefits,” she said. “A decline in species found in those systems can indicate declines in the functioning of those systems which, in turn, can impact our quality of life.”
Experts throughout the state contributed to the required 10-year species review. But delayed by the pandemic, proposed changes are just now waiting for State Legislature approval. Kleitch said approval is expected this spring.
Proposed classifications, while drawing new attention to vulnerable populations, also mark the loss of 13 insect, mollusk, mussel and plant species, and reflects the success of decades of recovery efforts for others. The review signals positive directions for the trumpeter swan and Kirtland warbler. Reviews also determined lake sturgeon and piping plover populations holding steady.
The native (black-billed) trumpeter swan earns delisting in the updated list. Hunting wiped out trumpeters in Michigan, according to the DNR. Mute swans introduced in 1919 drove trumpeters from breeding territory, contributing to the trumpeter’s disappearance. Southwest Michigan’s Kellogg Bird Sanctuary restarted the population in the late 1980s with a few eggs from Alaska’s population.
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore maintains a trumpeter swan monitoring program. Park wildlife biologist Vince Cavalieri reports four breeding pair within the park and an estimated 12 single adults.
“They’re gradually taking off on their own in the Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula, spreading out from release locations and doing well in the state,” he said.
Sleeping Bear remains the primary Great Lakes piping plover breeding area. The shorebirds retain their endangered status in the new list. Habitat loss due to industrialization, and human encroachment led the species to the brink of extinction. Only 12 pair remained in Michigan by 1990.
In 2022, 71 pair existed within the Great Lakes states, of which 48 nested in Michigan. Of the 48 pair, 32 pair raised their chicks at Sleeping Bear where intensive conservation measures offer protection.
“Despite some increases in population, and improvement overall in numbers, they’re still at a point they need endangered status,” Cavalieri said.
Kirtland warblers are newly downlisted from endangered to threatened. DNR reports Michigan’s logging boom of the 1880s destroyed the species’ nesting habitat, leading to the songbird’s near disappearance. Partnerships between the DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Kirtland Warbler Conservation Team support their comeback.
“Nearly the entire breeding population resides in Michigan and is largely reliant on continued management and conservations efforts,” Kleitch said. “
Lake sturgeon, the oldest living fish species in the Great Lakes, retain a threatened status. The ancient and culturally significant species reaches on average six feet in length and a weight of 200 pounds. DNR research biologist Edward Baker said lake sturgeon populations continue to hover at one percent of their historic numbers despite two decades of binational, federal, multi-state and tribal recovery programs.
Baker said hydroelectric dams which restrict sturgeon access to spawning areas are the greatest modern threat to the species, while stocking is the most effective tool in reestablishing a thriving population.
“There’s no evidence that they’re continuing to decline,” he said. “All data shows lake sturgeon around the Great Lakes are starting to expand their range.”
Trillium blooms blanket forest floors heralding spring across northern Michigan. According to the U.S. Forest Service, 38 trillium species of the wild orchid exists. While white trillium thrives in northern woodlands, three species made Michigan’s new list. Painted trillium is identified as endangered and snow trillium as threatened. Prairie trillium is delisted.
Of the three mammals added, all are bats. The cave-dwelling northern long-eared, tri-colored and little brown bat each receive threatened status due to the risk of the deadly white-nose syndrome emerging among hibernating bats. As many as 20,000 bats hibernate at the hydroelectric Tippy Dam on the Manistee River in Manistee County, according to dam owner Consumers Energy.
It’s illegal to take, possess, transport, sell or buy endangered or threatened species. Listing offers enforcement authority with penalties including steep fines and possible jail time.
