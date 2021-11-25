Light show
BEULAH — The Christmas Lights and Music Show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 26 outside of the Lucky Dog Bar and Grille. Hot cocoa and popcorn are available. Watch the lights and listen to the music in person or from a car radio station 105.3 FM.
The show returns Sunday through Thursday from 5:30-9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays until 10 p.m. through New Year’s Eve. Donations go to replacing, upgrading and growing the display.
Meet the reindeer
NORTHPORT — Around the Corner Food and Fun presents Santa’s reindeer from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 27. Enjoy holiday snacks and stay for the tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Strolling Lights Festival
GLEN ARBOR — Crystal River Outfitters Recreational District hosts its first annual Strolling Lights Festival.
Sponsoring families and businesses must provide decorations by Nov. 27. View trees through the New Year. Cost is $150 for a tree, with proceeds going to Glen Lake School Student Assistance Fund. Donations to the District Giving Tree are accepted. An ornament is placed on the tree in the donor’s name. Donate or become a sponsor at crystalriveroutfitters.com.
Holiday event
EAST JORDAN — East Jordan Area Chamber of Commerce hosts “Mingle and Jingle” from 4-8 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix. The evening begins with the community tree lighting and caroling.
The “Jubilee of Trees for 501©(3)s” silent auction features decorated tabletop trees. The winning bidder chooses the nonprofit to receive their donation.
Contact 231-536-7351 if interested in decorating or sponsoring a tree.
Rock the Light 5K
NORTHPORT — Participants may complete the virtual Rock the Light 5K anytime before Dec. 1. Entry is $25. Register before Nov. 30 at RunSignup.com. Questions: sstaley2525@gmail.com.
White Pine Stampede returns
MANCELONA — The White Pine Stampede returns Feb. 5 at Mancelona High School. Races include a 50K, 20K and 10K classic and freestyle Nordic routes.
Entry fees increase after Dec. 1. Proceeds support the Children’s Hospital of Michigan and Mancelona High School’s Jack McKaig Social Justice Scholarship.
Register via whitepinestampede.org. Call 231-587-8812 to volunteer.
Farmland 5K race
TRAVERSE CITY — The Farmland 5K Run and Free for All Bike is Dec. 4 at 1045 Rasho Road. The obstacle running race begins at 11:30 a.m. The bike race starts at 12:30 p.m.
Entry is $35 for the 5K run or bike until Dec. 2. Pay $50 for both events. farmland5k.com
Geranium orders
TRAVERSE CITY — The Friendly Garden Club accepts orders for next summer’s geraniums through Dec. 3. Plant pickup is May 12. Proceeds help the club provide educational local grants and scholarships. Questions: 231-360-7966. thefriendlygardenclub.org/forms.htm
Christmas show
WILLIAMSBURG — “The Christmas Journey” is performed from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 at New Hope Community Church. Actors and live animals present the story of Christmas from creation to Bethlehem.
American sign language interpretation is available Dec. 3 and 12. This outdoor tour is free.
GRNA earns grant
BELLAIRE — The National Association for Interpretation Region 4 recently announced Grass River Natural Area as a recipient of the Interpretive Project Grand Award. GRNA plans to use the funds for its “Reaching All Visitors with Interpretation: Interpretive Trail Guides” projects.
The center will add self-guided publications tailored to visitors’ natural interests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.