TRAVERSE CITY — Mission Point Press and the Traverse City Record-Eagle announced the upcoming publication of “On The Trails of Northern Michigan,” an extensive trail guide for northwest lower Michigan written by longtime Record-Eagle columnist Mike Terrell.
Organized according to season, Terrell’s guide includes more than 70 of his reviews of the best hiking, biking and waterway trails in the region. The book features 318 fully illustrated pages and retails for $24.95. It will go on sale on June 15.
Terrell has spent more than 40 years exploring the nooks and crannies around northern Michigan, writing hundreds of columns and directing thousands of readers to trails throughout this scenic, glacier-carved landscape. His hikes wind through state parks, national forests, Sleeping Bear National Lakeshore, the holdings of local conservancies.
The guide’s seasonal take directs readers to spring wildflower displays, fall panoramas, silent winter trails, and cool cathedrals of pine and old-growth forests to escape summer’s heat.
His trail notes highlight trail length, special features, flora, wildlife and driving directions, with bold icons clearly indicating trail uses.
“We’re ecstatic to see Mike’s extraordinary guidance compiled into this wonderful project,” said Record-Eagle Editor Nate Payne. “Mike’s work, for years, has brought Record-Eagle readers to countless new corners of northern Michigan, and has introduced us all to forests, lakes, trails and streams that have become our favorite places.”
“It’s not often that three things I like the best come together in one project,” says Heather Shaw, a Mission Point Press partner and the book’s editor and designer. “Mike’s a great writer, an excellent photographer and he knows northern Michigan’s outdoors, from the flowers to the fungi. Plus, even as a lifelong area hiker, I still learned a thing or two about where to go and what to see. What’s not to like?”
Bookstores can place pre-orders now to take delivery before that date. The book also will be available for purchase at the lobby of the Record-Eagle starting June 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.