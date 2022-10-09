SUTTONS BAY — Nic Welty of 9 Bean Rows really outdid himself this year in the giant gourd competition that took place in Dundee, Michigan last weekend.
He knew he had a prize-winning squash, but he didn’t officially know that he won the state record for the largest squash ever grown until weighing it at Dundee’s Pumpkin Palooza last Sunday.
It weighed in at 1,893.5 pounds.
Welty started growing the prized gourd in a gallon bucket last spring and transferred it to one of his three hoop houses on the 9 Bean Rows property in Suttons Bay. By mid-July, the squash was growing up to 40 pounds a day.
At that point, he was almost certain he had a prize-winning squash.
“By the first part of September, I was pretty sure we had the state record,” Welty said. And he was right.
Not only did he win the state record for the largest squash, he also won the largest squash in the world, up until that point.
“Somebody could still beat me, and so I have my fingers crossed,” he said. “If I make it for two more weeks and nobody beats me then then I’ll have a world championship.”
Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee was held by the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth — an international organization that holds global contests for the largest pumpkins, squash, bushel gourds, watermelons and more.
Initially, Welty wanted to take his prize-winning squash to a competition in Canada, but crossing the border with a massive gourd is not easy, he said.
“I didn’t want to risk getting hung up on the border with exporting agricultural produce across country lines,” he said. “That kind of thing could have been complicated.”
Transporting a squash that weighs close to 2,000 pounds is enough of a headache, he said. The first step is getting it out of the grow house at the top of a hill on his farm.
“I still had two days before the contest, and I didn’t even have a road to get up there,” he said. “I had to build a road up the hill just so I can get a truck up there to try and load this thing.”
He then assembled two columns out of pallets and a 6-foot beam that he hooked to an octagon steel ring.
“I call it the pumpkin-lifting ring,” he said.
Several people helped put a strap around the squash, winched it up and pushed the pallet underneath. They then hooked a chain to the pallet with an excavator and dragged it out of the hoophouse.
Once he got the squash down to Dundee on the flatbed truck, he was ready for weigh-in. He then found out he beat the state record, and he could only think of one thing: growing an even bigger squash.
“It’s always about growing a bigger one and what I can do to improve. I’m definitely going to find some new growing methods and try and spend even more time on it next year to see if we can’t get something in the world-record size,” he said.
He took the giant green squash back to 9 Bean Rows where it sits on the property for all to see. It also has a fan-following thanks to Nic and his wife Jen Welty’s son, Levi Welty.
He named it Scrump.
“I guess it went all over social media. People were telling me, ‘congratulations,’” he said.
Successful squash and pumpkin-growing depends on the seeds farmers use, Welty said. He used a seed out of Washington state that he got from Cindy Tobek, another gourd enthusiast who loves growing pumpkins and squash.
The difference between a pumpkin and a squash is the skin color, said Mark Mourlas of Chicago. He’s the Great Lakes Region officer for the Giant Pumpkin Commonwealth.
“The distinguishing factor of a squash is it has to be pretty much 100-percent green,” Mourlas said. “There really cannot be any type of orange streaking. Anytime it picks up a little bit of orange, then it’s classified as a pumpkin. So that’s how you determine whether you have a squash or a pumpkin.”
It all comes down to the type of seeds gourd-growers use, he said.
“We have seed trading and camaraderie across the world. I mean this is a really interesting group to be a part of,” Mourlas said.
He travels throughout the Great Lakes region to various gourd competitions, although he wasn’t able to make the Pumpkin Palooza in Dundee this year.
Mourlas has met Welty in the past and understands the work that goes into growing giant vegetables.
In 2021, Mourlas grew a pumpkin that weighed 1,893 pounds, just a half pound shy of what Welty’s squash weighed this year, and won the state record for the largest pumpkin in Illinois.
“It’s a lot of work. It totally destroys your summer,” he said, noting that you have to work every day to make sure the gourds are getting everything they need to become giants.
“In the end when you see that huge, huge pumpkin, it’s all worth it,” he said.
