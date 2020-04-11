LELAND — The choice for the next leader of Leland Public School is down to two.
The Leland Board of Education trustees selected Glen Lake High School Principal Stephanie Long and Bradley Brunner, the administrator for strategic planning at Yongsan International School in Seoul, South Korea, to come back for a second round of interviews. The decision took place during the conclusion of three days of interviews on Thursday.
Bill Robinson, Leland board president, said Long and Brunner were “two extremely good candidates.”
“We interviewed six outstanding people, but these two rose above the others,” he said.
Long has an extensive and varied history in northern Michigan.
She worked at both Traverse City West Senior High School as well as Long Lake Elementary School. She served as the curriculum supervisor and director of professional development at the Career-Tech Center for the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District before leaving for Glen Lake Community Schools.
Long said leaving a school is always the most difficult part of transitioning from one role to another. Long said she got emotional and slightly teary when she had a phone conference with her staff Thursday morning and some of the teachers asked about the interview.
“Leaving West was heartbreaking for me. It was the same when I left Long Lake. It was the same when I left the tech center,” she said. “Part of the bummer in our profession is that you often have to move on to achieve some of your goals.”
Leland looks to be a good fit for Long, who lives in Leelanau County and has raised her children there.
“It’s a great small town,” Long said. “They have an incredible reputation. That school is smack dab in the middle of their community, so it’s a part of their community — it’s the hub.”
The Yongsan International School, where Brunner works, is an American International School with an enrollment of more than 1,000 students. He previously served as the principal at Lake Shore High School in Stevensville.
Brunner could not be reached for comment.
The Leland board is set to meet Monday to discuss the next steps in the process. The finalist interviews are tentatively scheduled for April 18, either in person or virtually.
