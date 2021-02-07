MAPLE CITY — Nora Verschaeve walked out of her bedroom and into the kitchen. Sitting on top of the fridge wasn’t a box of cookies, loaf of bread or bag of chips.
No, it was the third-grader’s younger brother — lovingly nicknamed “Monkey” — eating whipped cream and holding a Nerf gun. Verschaeve said he somehow managed to scale the fridge without a stool in sight.
Verschaeve, who attends Glen Lake Elementary School, said her brother loves to climb, and she loves to climb with him. The dynamic duo could have a new place to put their skills to good use when the Laker Park and Playground is scheduled to open Labor Day weekend.
Verschaeve and her classmates filled up three poster boards of polite demands for the $2.5 million park.
“We were like, ‘OK guys, we need drawings of stuff you want on the playground,’” Verschaeve said.
Unfortunately they didn’t get everything they asked for, so there won’t be a Ferris wheel or pony rides or a water slide, but there will be a zip line and a climbing structure with a view higher than the school building.
All of the designs, drawings and wishes from Glen Lake Community Schools students were shown to the architects as they put together renderings of the playground and park. Input was also gathered from staff, including Marni LaPaugh, who is a Young Fives teacher and the chairwoman of the Laker Park and Playground Committee.
LaPaugh, three-ring binder in hand, came to Superintendent Jon Hoover shortly after he took over in July 2019. She told him how badly the district was in need of better playground equipment. Part of the problem was flooding under the slides and swings from runoff and into the retention area that didn’t always retain. An underground system will be put in place to solve that problem, and a mini soccer field with turf will be put above it.
Even when LaPaugh was on vacation or road tripping across the country, she was writing down ideas for the park.
“Sometimes we just stay at the park for the whole days — whether that’s in Washington or Arizona or North Carolina or wherever,” LaPaugh said. “Kids can get bored out there; and when they get bored, they get in trouble.”
The Glen Lake staff created an intentional effort to connect education and play.
Hoover said the project began in August 2019 and the board of education approved the budget in October 2020. But the idea has been around much longer than that.
“It’s been percolating for almost three decades,” he said. “Now, we’re just trying to have as much fun with this as we can.”
The list of amenities is long. It includes a 1/3-mile walking path around the park, an amphitheater, slides, basketball courts with hoops at different heights, climbing areas, four square courts, a Gaga Ball pit, and places for teachers to have art, band, choir, math, science and reading. A figure-eight track will allow the youngest students to practice on their balance bikes. Signage will be put up throughout the park to help students identify trees, plants and other wildlife.
“It’s going to be a really intense project,” he said. “But if we’re going to do this, let’s make it somewhere special — a destination spot in Leelanau County.”
Elementary Principal Ryan Schrock said the park will be a “tribute to the region” and the increased safety measures will make the school nurses much happier.
The facility also provides opportunities for learning and growth, Schrock said. Social and emotional maturity will be built through working together, playing together and solving problems together. Problems on the playground is a natural part of growing up, but one that provides space to share, get along and include others, Schrock said.
The architects designed the different areas to help with physical development that is appropriate for certain age groups and to help hone fine motor skills. Schrock said a strong correlation exists between physical activity and learning.
The COVID-19 pandemic pushed Glen Lake and other school districts into outdoor teaching and learning, which the park provides. Schrock said that piece is not something they plan to let go of when the pandemic ends.
“The teachers found so many creative ways to connect kids to what they’re seeing and what they’re learning about,” he said.
The current playground will be closed down April 15 when construction is set to begin. Hoover said they will be prepared if the project is not finished by Labor Day.
“This is close to a lot of people’s hearts. A lot of time and work and effort has gone into this,” he said. “If we’re going to do it, we have to do it right.”
