MAPLE CITY — Night and day.
Glen Lake Community Schools Board of Education President Lisa Siddall said that simple phrase when describing the difference between contract negotiations the district and its teachers had last year compared to the new deal approved Monday.
“This board of education felt a need to try and heal some wounds with the teachers and help to make amends for some of the circumstances they had to go through,” Siddall said. “Some of us on the board were not particularly happy with the last contract.”
Members of the Glen Lake Federation of Teachers ratified the new three-year-contract that runs through 2021-22 on Nov. 19. GLCS trustees approved the deal at the board meeting Monday night.
“We are very grateful and pleased with the offer that was presented to us and that the board supported it and passed it,” GLFT President Amber Turner said.
New details of the contract include increasing the raise for teachers in the 2019-20 school year from 1 percent to 2 percent along with 2 percent increases each for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, three weeks paid maternity/paternity leave, $25,000 life insurance policy, increased sick day bank from 70 days to 120 days and 75 percent reimbursement — up from 60 — on the cost of taking a college or university credit. Also, extra staff meetings will no longer be viewed as additional pay.
GLCS and the GLFT reached an agreement Dec. 13, 2018, but former GLFT President Jennifer Gretzmacher said later the contract was a “side note” and that the GLFT “settled for a mediocre contract so we could deal with the real issues.”
Some GLFT members felt those issues, including teachers being punished more harshly than what was called for, were not addressed, leading to the departure of Sander Scott as superintendent and four board trustees, including then-President Lisa Niergarth, in June.
“The board of education, the administration and the teachers all were working for a common good,” Turner said. “In the past, it felt like a one-sided negotiation. There wasn’t common good put into it. It was more about what was in the best interest of one particular group.”
Jon Hoover, current Glen Lake Superintendent, reviewed the 2018 deal and found “a number of articles ... not in line with what we believe is best for our teachers, and in some cases, not best for the board of education.”
He met with Turner and discussed adding several letters of understanding to address those issues, but both agreed opening new contract talks was the best course of action.
Siddall said Hoover described the 2018 deal as a situation where “nobody wins.”
“It’s about treating teachers as professionals,” Siddall said. “It’s going to be a strong starting point for moving forward and an exclamation point on the new day at Glen Lake.”
