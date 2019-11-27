Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain likely. High 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.