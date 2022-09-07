TRAVERSE CITY — On Tuesday morning, parents and kids emptied out of their cars and climbed the hill toward Willow Hill Elementary School.
While awaiting the start of the day, parents reconnected with familiar faces and took photos of their kids in front of the metal falcon that hangs on the school building’s facade.
Tight hugs, kisses and quick goodbyes filled the entrance to the school in the brief chaos between bells while buses pulled up and more students flowed out and headed for the entrance.
Parents were looking forward to the structure and routine of the school year. Some expressed hopes to get more involved with school activities while others hoped for fewer school interruptions — like quarantines or virtual days.
Alicia Razavi said she is looking forward to reconnecting with the school community this year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she was not able to get involved in class parties or holiday celebrations during the past two years.
Last year, she never even saw her daughter Adalyn’s classroom.
“I think it’s important for them to kind of feel that normalcy that they haven’t felt in a couple years,” Razavi said. “I’m looking forward to that.”
After three school years upended — at least in part — by the COVID-19 pandemic, hopes for consistency and normalcy were frequently expressed Tuesday, the first day of school for most K-12 public schools across the state. Throughout the Traverse City region, students returned to class with smiles, energy and excitement.
“I felt there was almost a buzz of energy in the building to have everybody back together, and I certainly think the beautiful day helped as well,” said Meghan Arbury, a kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Suttons Bay Schools. “It felt like everyone was in good spirits.”
Students at some schools seem to be more excited about socializing, too.
Aimee Cole, an English Language Arts teacher at Traverse City West Senior High School, runs the high school’s Key Club, Debate Club and Model United Nations Club, and she said that, this year, it seems like more kids are interested in getting involved in the extracurriculars. Many students dropped by her classroom on Tuesday to ask about the clubs she runs.
“I think kids are in a better place to feel like they can be more active with their friends, they can be more active with their school community,” Cole said.
With COVID vaccinations and treatments readily available and cases relatively low, no school districts in the region are requiring masks for students or staff this year. Schools also will be following the new, less strict protocols laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some educators in the region said they are grateful for a reprieve from fixating on the pandemic.
Shelagh Fehrenbach, the elementary and middle school principal at Suttons Bay Schools, said this year is her first as principal where masking wasn’t the biggest question going in to the first day of school.
The district staff has become more confident in dealing with COVID cases and interruptions, she said, and she is grateful that things can be a little more simple this year.
“The last two years have been scrambles. Even when we thought we had it all together and it was scrambles,” Fehrenbach said. “Even when we had prepared everything we could possibly prepare, we still were scrambling.”
Charles Fleis, who teaches Spanish and French to middle and high school students at Buckley Community Schools, said he is grateful that he does not have to fixate on the cleanliness of his classroom or whether students are properly masking this year.
Fleis said he’s also looking forward to getting back to focusing on academics and hands-on learning.
Helping students overcome the loss of learning from the past two years that resulted from the pandemic will be the school’s biggest obstacle, Fleis said. In his high school Spanish II class, he’s starting his students behind schedule since they did not finish their curriculum last year, but his students were enthusiastic on the first day, and he hopes to maintain that positivity through the rest of the year, he said.
“I just, for everyone’s sake, hope that everything continues to go well and improve and we can have a good year and get things on track and maintain that momentum throughout the year,” Fleis said.
Learning loss and the social-emotional well-being of kids are issues on many educators’ and parents’ minds, especially after the first two years of the pandemic drew people’s attention to the importance of a regular, uninterrupted school year.
And, after the first day of the 2022-23 school year, several educators in the region expressed confidence that they can manage whatever obstacles the new year presents them.
“There’ll be issues, like any school year, but I think the dominant thought is going to be about opportunities for kids and in teaching and learning and having some fun,” said Joe Esper, TC West principal.
At Suttons Bay Schools, Arbury said the district should focus on building connections in the community. Fehrenbach added that the school district must also focus on addressing kids’ needs holistically to build a solid foundation upon which learning and relationship-building can happen.
“We always say that we’re Norsemen-strong and I feel like everything our district has gone through, and our world really, proves that we can pull together — no matter what the obstacle is,” Arbury said.
Todd Kulawiak, the 4-12 principal at Buckley Community Schools, said that, in education, maintaining consistency is of the utmost importance.
The pandemic infringed on the consistency that kids need and made it difficult for face-to-face learning to happen effectively, so, this year, the school needs to focus on getting kids’ needs met and checking in on their social-emotional well-being, Kulawiak said.
“I’m excited,” Kulawiak said about the school year ahead. “I always miss the kids over the summer, and it’s my 20th year and I look forward to each new year.
“And I’m just hoping that our our school year goes without a hitch.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.