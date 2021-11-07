MANISTEE — Rising with the sun in the crisp fall air, Chelsea Denmore begins her day to prepare for Jiibay Giizhad Shanegewin (feeding of the Spirits Day), or more commonly known as Ghost Supper.
Denmore is a citizen of the Little River Band of Odawa Indians who traveled up from Adrian with her mother and two children, to the tribe’s reservation to help prepare a ghost supper feast at the AKI Community Center.
The tradition of ghost suppers is a time for Anishinaabek of the Great Lakes Region to remember and honor ancestors and loved ones.
In northern Michigan Anishinaaek communities, ghost suppers can occur over the course of several days, sometimes weeks, with multiple suppers being held in the same area.
Typically feasts are prepared in a family’s home during the first week of November, before the snow falls and the earth quiets. Historically, the ceremonies took place in the springtime, but because of Christian influence in the region, ghost suppers now fall around the same time as All Soul’s Day.
Food for the feast is prepared in the early morning, and ranges from traditional Anshinaabek food like wild rice, venison and corn soup, to more modern foods that recently deceased family members enjoyed.
Tables are then set with spots dedicated solely for the guests, with doors often left open to welcome in the spirits.
Ghost suppers are more than just a fall feast, and they’re definitely not related to Thanksgiving, Denmore said.
“It is a ceremonial time dedicated to honor the past and those who walked on,” she said.
The days that surround the ceremonies start with a sacred fire that will remain lit and tended to by a firekeeper until the ending of the feast.
Food and asemaa (tobacco) will be offered to the fire to nourish visiting ancestors, and guests upon arriving go to the fire to offer prayers and be smudged before joining in.
This year is Denmore’s first year preparing a ghost supper.
“My family lost our connection to a lot of our traditions,” she said, adding that it was because as a child, her grandmother was placed in foster care and sent to several, different homes outside of the tribe.
That disconnection from her tribe had a huge impact on her family, Denmore said. Her grandmother had a hard time reconnecting to her cultural identity and traditions were not passed down to Denmore.
“I’m an example of a lot of the tribe’s citizens,” Denmore said. “So many of us are disconnected to our ways and traditions and are just trying to make it back.”
After her grandmother died, Denmore said that pushed her to learn Odawa culture, and is ultimately what led to her to LRBOI citizen Nikki Bailey.
Some of Bailey’s earliest memories are tied to ghost suppers, especially corn soup.
“When I think about it, one of my first connections with my culture was a ghost supper,” she said. “I remember being surrounded by my aunties and grandmother in a kitchen with other loved ones — corn soup really brings those memories back to me.”
Both Bailey and Denmore sit on the board for the tribe’s citizen-led Biskaabiiyang cultural committee, which they helped create in the beginning of the pandemic last year.
They both said it was hard to find cultural resources in the tribe, and would often seek them outside of the community, so together they drafted the committee board to build Indigenous relations and bring people “back to each other.”
On Friday the Biskaabiiyang Ccommittee hosted a three-day Dagwaagin Gikinoo’amaagoowin, or Fall Teachings, virtually over Zoom for LRBOI citizens and the general community.
Ceremonial teachings and cultural workshops were presented by an array of Anishinaabek speakers that included education about residential boarding schools.
“The goal is to bring these teachings and traditions back into Anishinaabek homes,” Bailey said, “Right now we are thinking about loved ones, including the children from residential boarding schools that never made it home.”
To prepare for the community feast, Denmore arrived days before to Bailey’s farmhouse, where she was guided and taught under Bailey.
“Being in the kitchen holds a special power for Anishinaabek kwe (Odawa, Ojibwe, Potawatomi women) especially when we are together,” Bailey said with a grin.
The aroma of collective foods being prepared wafted through the old house, distant smells of a wood fire just outside permeated the kitchen, and echoes of both Denmore and Bailey’s laughter filled the spaces in-between.
Their hands delicately and rhythmically worked together as they processed Red Lake flint corn to accompany the venison provided by Bailey’s husband, and garden beans for the traditional corn soup.
As a batch of brownies were pulled from the oven, Bailey said she made them to honor her stepson, daughter-in-law and their unborn child who were taken earlier this year by a drunk driver.
“They’re comfort food, they will love these,” she said with a big smile.
Bailey explained that it’s important to feast the spirits with foods they will recognize, and to put good intentions into the food so that “they will feel that and receive that love while feasting.”
Traditionally, a small portion of each dish will be placed on a plate that is then offered to the sacred fire, along with the four sacred medicines of the Anishinaabek.
Denmore explained that guests at the feast will do the same, only taking what they can finish eating, and then offering their tobacco in honor of who they are thinking and praying for.
For Denmore, that is her late grandmother.
“I am always thinking of her, especially during this time, she would be so proud of me reconnecting our family back to our culture,” Denmore said.
“She’s the reason I came back.”
