TRAVERSE CITY — Brandon Johnson was about four weeks into his first semester at Northwestern Michigan College when he found out about the Michigan Reconnect scholarship.
The Traverse City resident applied, qualified and believes the scholarship will change his life.
“Now I’m not going to have to take out as many loans,” Johnson said.
Michigan Reconnect provides tuition-free certificates or associate degrees in high-demand industries for people 25 and older. Under the program, the state pays tuition and fees that are not covered by Pell grants or other state assistance.
“If you live in-district it’s going to pay for your tuition,” said Cathryn Claerhout, director of admissions for NMC. “That’s huge.”
Johnson, 34, will work on a degree in social work and hopes to become a substance abuse therapist one day.
“I have a past with substance abuse so that really resonates with me,” Johnson said.
He’s also dropped out of college twice before and sees this as another chance.
“It’s a great opportunity to keep me focused,” he said of the scholarship. “It’s really done a lot for me and it’s really giving me drive. I’m blessed to be a part of it.”
Michigan Reconnect also allows students who are in default on student loans to get the scholarship, Claerhout said.
“If that’s holding them back from getting a better paying job, then we’ve got to give them the tools to do that,” she said.
The Reconnect scholarship program is meant to help people get good paying jobs while providing skilled workers for Michigan’s employers, who are finding it harder and harder to hire qualified employees to fill jobs.
“I don’t know if you can drive down any street in Traverse City without seeing help wanted signs,” Claerhout said.
There are 4.1 million Michigan residents 25 or older who do not have a college degree, according to information from the state. The state also has 530,000 projected job openings through 2028 in high-skill, high-wage fields such as information technology, computer science, manufacturing, healthcare and professional trades, according to information from the state.
Claerhout said manufacturing skills such as repair of biomedical machines are among those in highest demand. People with degrees in unmanned aerial systems — drones — are also in demand, as are those with culinary and nursing degrees, she said.
NMC’s associate degree nursing program is always full, but is restricted by the number of students who can be in clinical rotation at Munson Healthcare, Claerhout said.
“Does Munson need more than what we graduate? Absolutely,” she said.
Claerhout said there always is a big need for those with information technology skills, though those degrees are not highly sought after at NMC.
Michigan Reconnect, along with the new Futures for Frontliners scholarship for those who worked essential jobs during the early weeks of the pandemic and state shutdown, is also expected to bolster enrollment at NMC.
More than 500 students have applied to the state for the Reconnect scholarship and have indicated they plan to attend NMC. Of those, 85 are already students, leaving an influx of more than 400 possible new students. Another 1,300 people are eligible for the F4F scholarship and have indicated they will attend NMC. Of those, 331 were already students.
NMC, like most community colleges across the state, has seen flagging enrollment during the past several years. The pandemic accelerated that slide, with final spring enrollment numbers showing a 15 percent decrease in contact hours compared to spring 2020. The fall 2020 semester saw a decrease of about 9 percent from 2019.
Todd Neibauer, vice president for student services and technologies, said it’s hard to predict how many of those who were approved for the two scholarships will sign up for classes, as the pandemic still is having a dampening effect on enrollment.
Students are now in the process of being enrolled for summer and fall classes.
“We would expect a lot of new students would take advantage of the scholarship and come,” Neibauer said. “By and large when people have school paid for we would expect to see more of them.”
Some face-to-face classes have been opened for fall and the college will continue to watch COVID-19 and vaccination numbers, Neibauer said. If conditions are favorable, more face-to-face classes may be opened, he said.
The state received more than 62,000 applications for the Reconnect program since it launched in early February, surpassing the goal of reaching 60,000 applicants by Memorial Day. About 14,000 applicants were added when those who didn’t qualify for the Frontliners scholarship were automatically enrolled in Reconnect.
The state legislature approved $30 million in funding to launch Reconnect this year, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2022 proposes quadrupling that funding with a one-time $120 million appropriation.
The Reconnect scholarship is accepted at all Michigan community colleges and is available to eligible adults who already are enrolled. The scholarship pays for tuition and fees after other state and federal financial aid has been applied. If a student opts to attend an out-of-district college, the scholarship will pay the in-district portion of tuition.
To be eligible, a person must be 25 or older when they apply, have lived in Michigan for at least a year, have a high school diploma and not yet completed an associate or bachelor’s degree. Those who don’t have a diploma and want to go to college should contact NMC, which can help them achieve that goal.
To learn more or apply for the scholarship visit michigan.gov/Reconnect.
