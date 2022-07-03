GAYLORD— More than a month after a tornado tore through the city of Gaylord, Otsego County residents are still waiting for a response from the federal government about receiving assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested that President Joe Biden declare a major disaster for Otsego County on June 8. The request came after an expedited damage assessment from a joint team of FEMA personnel, police and local governments.
“We are doing everything in our power to secure all available assistance for the people of Gaylord as quickly as possible,” Whitmer said in a press release. “A presidential declaration would open up additional federal resources necessary to help the Gaylord community recover. Tough times call for tough people, and I know that the Michiganders in Gaylord will get through this. Let’s keep working together to support all of the ongoing efforts to recover and rebuild.”
FEMA spokesperson Dan Shulman said there is no set timeframe for a response to a disaster declaration request.
“When we have a response we will send out notifications,” Shulman said. “The president ultimately makes the final decision.”
A major disaster declaration could provide a wide range of federal assistance programs for victims of the May 20 tornado that killed two and left dozens injured.
A spokesperson in the Governor’s office said Whitmer requested supplementary federal aid in the form of individual assistance. According to FEMA’s website, that could include housing programs along with crisis counseling, unemployment assistance and legal services.
The last major disaster declared in Michigan was last year in response to flooding in the Metro Detroit area. When flooding occurred on June 25-26, it took about two weeks for declared a disaster.
Before that, was the flooding in Midland, Gladwin and Iosco County due to dam failure in 2020.
It took then-President Donald Trump 51 days to declare a major disaster.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.