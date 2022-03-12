TRAVERSE CITY — Rising gasoline prices hit pretty much everyone in the pocketbook, from commuters to vacationers to business owners.
“It affects me greatly. It costs me more to get out to a job site,” said Dan Hoffman, of Kingsley.
Hoffman owns TC Pool and Spa, and spends much of his workday on the road. If gas prices remain high, he’ll be forced to adjust what he charges his customers.
“My prices will go up to reflect (higher prices at the pump),” he said.
Hoffman filled up Thursday at the Mutual station on Munson Ave. The station was charging $4.15 a gallon for regular, a dime less than most stations in Traverse City.
Gas prices in Michigan leaped last week after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. But they had been climbing over the past year because of the coronavirus pandemic and its disruptions to global supply and demand.
In the early months of 2020, when the virus took hold, demand for oil dried up and prices plummeted, with the benchmark price for crude oil in the United States falling to negative $37.63 that April.
In response, producers in the United States and around the world began decreasing output.
As pandemic restrictions loosened worldwide and economies recovered, demand outpaced supply. That was “mostly attributable” to the decision by OPEC Plus, an alliance of oil-producing countries that controls about half the world’s supply, to limit increases in production, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Domestic production also remains below prepandemic levels, as capital spending declined and investors remained reluctant to provide financing to the oil industry.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded those issues.
“When you throw a war on top of this, this is possibly the worst escalation you can have of this,” said Abhiram Rajendran, the head of oil market research at Energy Intelligence, an energy information company. “You’re literally pouring gasoline on general inflationary pressure.”
Northern Michigan drivers have been shocked by prices for regular gas hovering around $4.25 a gallon. But this isn’t the first time such prices have been seen at local pumps.
They hit a high of about $4.25 per gallon in July 2008, as previously reported.
They spiked again in May 2011, when gas surged to $4.299 at most stations in Traverse City. Michigan that month had the sixth-highest average prices for regular gas in the nation, behind only Hawaii, Illinois, California, Connecticut and Alaska, according to AAA.
Oil then was trading at around $112, well below the $145 a barrel that coincided with the previous round of record gas prices in 2008. Brent crude was trading Friday at just over $109 a barrel, according to oilprice.com.
Gas and oil prices follow the rule of supply and demand.
Patrick DeHaan, a senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, said in 2011 that the discrepancy between oil and record-breaking gas prices stemmed from supply; crude oil inventories were 6.2 million barrels above what they were a year before, while gas inventories were 18.1 million barrels lower than the previous year.
Today, demand worldwide for gas remains high, while disruption of crude supplies from Russia will cut into the worldwide supply.
The national average price of gasoline in the U.S. on March 7 broke the existing record by hitting $4.104 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, an online service that tracks gas prices. The previous all-time high of $4.103 per gallon had been set in 2008, just ahead of the U.S. Great Recession and housing crisis.
The national average price of diesel also appears likely to break the record of $4.846 per gallon in the next two weeks, according to GasBuddy.
The national average this week saw its largest ever 7 day spike: 49.1 cents per gallon. The largest previous weekly rise was 49.0 cents, after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 disrupted refinery production.
Oil companies appear to be doing well.
Marathon Oil last month announced full year 2021 net income of $946 million.
BP reported 2021 underlying replacement cost profit of $12.8 billion, its biggest full-year profit in eight years.
That figure includes a better-than-expected $4.07 billion profit in the fourth quarter.
