TRAVERSE CITY – Frank Greenlaw had a case of sticker shock when he received his September water bill from Garfield Township.
The township raised its base water rate from $11.50 to $17 per month, effective Sept. 1, an increase of just under 48 percent.
Greenlaw spoke with neighbors about the increase and said they also were unaware of the rate hike.
“They didn’t let anybody know about it,” he said. “They should have had a public hearing to let people know what was coming.”
Township Supervisor Chuck Korn said the increase was a long time in the making and was necessitated by increasing costs for water purchased from Traverse City’s Water Treatment Plant along Eastern Avenue.
Garfield, East Bay, Elmwood and Peninsula townships purchase water from the city for its public water systems, while Blair and Acme townships operate their own systems.
“The cost of the commodity is going up,” Korn said. “(The city) raised their rates, and we’re running into issues in maintaining our system.”
The township’s base water rate includes a water allowance of 462 cubic feet per month, equating to 3,456 gallons. After that, customers pay a commodity charge of $2.70 per 100 cubic feet (748 gallons) over the base allowance.
Korn said the township hadn’t adjusted its water rates in more than a decade, with the last increase coming in 2010.
Part of the reason was that a regional rate review conducted by Utility Financial Solutions had been delayed, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic which slowed the completion of the research.
Korn noted that, even with the increase, the township’s water rates remain in line with what’s being charged in the city and the metro townships in Grand Traverse County, where base water rates range from $22 to more than $31 a month.
Traverse City has the lowest base rate of $16 per month, which includes a 600 cubic feet allowance (4,488 gallons). “We’re still at the lower end of the spectrum,” he said.
Korn also said that water fees pay for the cost of the water purchased from the city, along with maintenance of the township’s water system, and doesn’t create additional revenue for the township.
The cost for expansion of the water system to residential and commercial developments is paid by fees charged to those projects, he said.
“It’s not a fund that creates any capital,” he said.
After the September bills were sent out, officials received a couple of inquiries about the rate hike from local residents, including Greenlaw, but Korn said they were satisfied with his explanation.
“It was our mistake not to do it sooner,” Korn said. “Now it’s time.”
