CADILLAC — The Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority board was brought up to speed on the agency's future in the wake of a recent move by the Grand Traverse County board to break away.
But there are a lot of unknowns, interim CEO Joanie Blamer told board members at their regular meeting Thursday.
"It is in the best interest of all six counties for Northern Lakes to remain intact," said Blamer.
Those counties include Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Crawford, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford. The GTC Board of Commissioners voted last month to form its own authority, which would dissolve an enabling agreement with the six counties.
Blamer told board members she will be as transparent as possible and would appreciate their support through the process. She said she will attend study sessions the GTC board will hold on the transition and will meet with members of the GTC Sheriff's Office to talk about ways to improve a mobile unit that answers calls from people in crisis. She has said more adults could be reached by the service.
Blamer said she has been contacted by other commissioners in the Northern Lakes region.
"They are interested in knowing what the next steps are," Blamer said. "I think they don't want to find themselves in a reactive position."
Though she said she would like to work on repairing the relationship with GTC, "If they go down that path to dissolve I will participate."
All Grand Traverse County Commission members have said Northern Lakes is not responsive to their needs and that not enough people are able to access services. Some Leelanau commissioners agree and the two counties may join in a mental health authority, Leelanau County commissioner and Northern Lakes CMH board member Ty Wessell has said. The two counties were together 20 years ago before Northern Lakes formed.
GTC must send a notice of intent to dissolve the authority to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Once it is received all entities have one year in which to form new authorities, as state law says there can be no interruption during the transition. That letter has not been sent.
Many Northern Lake clients have said they are worried about whether they'll still receive services.
Nicole Miller, who represents Grand Traverse County on the 16-member Northern Lakes board, said she supports the agency staying together "for stability within the region and for the best access to services for all populations served."
Miller said there are too many variables to know what will happen if and when the agency dissolves.
"It's really difficult because the system is so complicated," Miller said. "My greatest hope is that it doesn't affect any recipients and cause a loss of services."
In other business a committee was appointed to negotiate a contract for Blamer, who was given the top spot last month but is still working as the interim CEO. Newest board member Tony Lentych questioned why that hadn't yet been done.
Board member Al Cambridge said there had been some discussion with a committee that negotiated with Dave Pankotai, who was offered the job and declined after salary negotiations fell through, about giving Blamer the same contract they offered Pankotai.
Cambridge had salary information based on a 2021 survey by the Community Mental Health Association of Michigan and information from other CMHs in the northern region. Based on that Cambridge said Blamer's salary should be between $135,000 - $140,000.
Lentych said Blamer needed to participate in her own contract negotiations, which should have a defined salary amount, not a salary range. The contract will likely be approved at the June 16 meeting.
Pankotai, who headed up the Macomb County CMH was offered a salary of $160,000; the job had advertised between $135,000 and $165,000. He asked for more and the board elected to resume the search, then voted to give Blamer the job.
Karl Kovacs, who retired in July, was making $146,020 per year and was to get an increase to $151,000, but left before the raise went into effect.
Blamer is paid a salary of $114,000 per year, plus an additional $1,100 per week for doing double duty as the agency's interim CEO and its chief populations officer. She has been interim CEO since Kovac's retirement.
The board also voted in new officers, with Dan Dekorse of Grand Traverse County named chair, Rose Denny of Wexford County named vice-chair, and Sherry Powers of Crawford County named secretary.
Former Chair Randy Kamps was not reappointed to the board.
