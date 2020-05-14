TRAVERSE CITY — Front Street barricades are a common sight for Friday Night Live in August.
They may become a more common sight during the coming summer months as COVID-19 pandemic grinds along.
Traverse City Downtown Development Authority is expected to discuss potential closure of Front Street to vehicle traffic for the summer during its monthly morning meeting on May 15.
The impact of the global healthcare crisis on DDA revenue and expenses should also dominate a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget for the DDA and its two Tax Increment Financing (TIF) districts.
“Projecting the future of our local economy as our country and state navigates through the mid and later stages of the COVID-19 pandemic is a difficult task,” DDA CEO Jean Derenzy said in a memo to the board.
Allowing businesses to expand outside their doors may bring additional business into the downtown and allow the DDA to reduce the economic impact on the 100 and 200 blocks of Front Street.
Dave Denison, owner/operator of Amical, said he understands some of the strong opinions on both sides of the issue.
“I put the pros and cons up on that and the pros win for a couple of different reasons,” Denison said. “It gives people some room I think and it might give people a reason to come downtown if they have more room to walk around downtown and not be in a confined spot.”
Denison added if inside capacity is reduced 50 percent at restaurants like his at 229 E. Front St., an outside expansion could offset revenue losses. Denison did question what a prohibition of cars will mean to businesses on Union, Cass and State streets as well as the safety aspect of forcing cars into adjacent alleys.
Denison said maybe a closure of Front Street could be done on a one-month trial basis. He added the lack of the National Cherry Festival and Traverse City Film Festival does provide the perfect test.
“If there was ever a time to try it without parades (and festivals), this would be it,” he said.
While the DDA will deal with a decline in taxable value of its TIF district, Derenzy said four major private investments — 4-Front Credit Union, Hannah Lay Building, Honor Bank and the Old City Hall — coming online this summer may mitigate the decline somewhat.
The City Commission pored over the DDA budget at a study session Monday.
The DDA estimates 2020-21 revenues of $4,955,477 and $4,912,271 in expenditures, documents show.
The DDA is expected to take in $1,386,100 and spend $1,354,000. That increase comes from $3.45 million in grants, $3 million of that for a civic square project, documents show. Derenzy said the Rotary Charities Foundation put in $1 million for Rotary Square, as the project is called. The state granted $2 million, and the total should cover land-purchase and public input-related costs.
