COPEMISH — Sixteen hands high from his aluminum-glued shoes to his meticulously groomed bronze and black wither, Mr. Gibbs raised his head.
His black pearl eyes — eight times larger than those of a human — kept a tender vigil of his trusted friend.
“He appreciates being pampered,” laughed Heather Lenhard, known as Mer to family and friends because she enjoyed swimming “like a mermaid” in a horse trough as a child. In time, the young “Mermaid” became “Mer,” a nickname she carries to this day.
“Oh yeah, I grew up swimming in a horse trough,” she said, laughing again.
In mid-August, Lenhard rode the 1,500-pound Mr. Gibbs to a first-place finish in the Michigan International Barrel Racing Association (IBRA) championship, and in late September the two will travel to Indiana to compete in the national championship event.
The two train daily at the family’s 21-acre Harmony Horse Farm, located just south of Copemish, where Lenhard looks after six horses she owns, and four more that are boarded. Of course, she moves bales of hay to and fro and carries out all other chores that need to be done.
“I pamper him the best I can,” said Lenhard. “As soon as he hears me open the door to the house, he calls out to me.
“He’s a big horse, a very sweet, gentle giant.”
A “hand” is an ancient term for measuring the height of a horse — one hand equals 4 inches — from the bottom of its hoof to the highest point at its shoulders — its wither. Being 16 hands high means Mr. Gibbs stands a few inches over 5 feet tall. His neck and head are not factored into the measurement.
The story of Mer and Mr. Gibb isn’t just a feel-good one of teammates winning at the highest level, but of how the two met, grew to trust each other and, in the end, asks the question, who rescued who?
Though saddled with a price tag of $20,000 four years ago, within a year Mr. Gibbs became a rescue animal with “... a very sad look in his tired, weary eyes,” said Lenhard.
“He came off the trailer with two and a half shoes on, a sore shoe-less hoof, dull dreadlocks in his mane and tail, a very noticeable gimp, a shoulder he had jammed, sideways looking barrel (and) uneven muscle tone everywhere,” said the 30-year-old Lenhard, who is a personal trainer at the Crystal Mountain Resort.
“We both have a past full of hurt, (but) a lifetime ahead to make an amazing team. Mr. Gibbs is my heart horse. I know he tries his heart out for me and I believe it’s because he knows I helped him. We, 110 percent, rescued each other.”
Lenhard first laid eyes on the horse four years ago while on a trip to visit a friend in Oklahoma.
“The sun was setting over the pasture and just at the top of the hill stood this big magnificent bay,” she said. “My heart must have skipped a beat or two.
“I remember staring out the window at him for what seemed like several minutes. He was off the race track at (that) point and having a heck of a time transforming into the barrel racing world, due to the physical and mental pain that was ongoing in his life – old injuries, and new.”
The owners asked Lenhard if she would like to ride the horse.
“I’ve never saddled a horse so fast in my life,” she said. “The way he nuzzled me while I saddled him … (was) as if to (ask), ‘will you be my friend?’ They were surprised, being so ‘lovie’ was not his norm.
“Riding him he felt a little different than I was used to. He’d get a slight panic in his eye and jolt when asked to move off your leg, jerk his head when I picked up a rein gently, and (could have) a complete meltdown when asked for the right lead.
“I loved him, anyway,” she said. “As I rode and fell more for this big guy, I found myself wondering why they were forcing him, rather than getting to the root of the issue.”
The whys and whatfores did not matter to Lenhard.
“It was that once in a lifetime bond,” said Lenhard. “This horse was meant to be mine and I was meant to be his human. I had to figure out how to make it happen. He had a hefty price tag. Do I sell my truck, trailer, another horse? Will they allow me to make payments for years and years? Can I pay with a credit card, or two?”
The owners suggested she take him to a barrel race that weekend, but only after he could be “... drugged for pain, and his attitude.” Lenhard opted not to ride the horse under those conditions. A few days later, she headed back to Michigan.
“For months and months I asked my friend for updates, almost daily,” she said. “Was anyone (trying to) buy him? I just couldn’t let this one go.
“My friend … offered multiple times to (get) a second opinion vet, a chiropractor, anything to help (him) feel better, or at least figure out what the shoulder issue was, rather than masking it, but they declined.”
After about a year, Lenhard headed back to Oklahoma, this time with another horse she raised, trained and hoped to sell.
“I did find her a forever home and had a bit of cash in my pocket … but my adult brain kicked in and said, ‘go home and pay your bills, if it’s meant to be, it’ll be,’” she said.
Again, with no deal made, Lenhard returned home.
“I remember crying pulling out of the driveway, heart broken that once again I couldn’t take him home with me,” she said. “I wasn’t going to be able to help him emotionally, or physically. I just wanted to show him what being loved, spoiled and a part of a family, means. Was he going to go to a bad home where he’d be used as a tool until there was nothing left?”
But then, if you ask Lenhard, a miracle happened.
“The very next day I received a phone call from my friend,” she said. “I remember it like it was yesterday.”
Her friend asked, “do you still want Hotshot?” Though both knew the answer, Lenhard explained she was still saving, and paying bills. That’s when her friend cut her off.
“If you want him, he’s free, he’s yours,” her friend told her. “They’re done dumping money and time into him. I’ve talked them into giving him up to you, so if you want him, I need to know now.”
The answer, of course, was “yes.”
“The ‘shipping’ was arranged for the following week, papers were signed and he was finally mine,” said Lenhard. “My dream horse, was mine. That kind, sweet, big beauty of a horse was mine. The instant connection we’d made, we could finally (let it) grow.”
Hotshot would be renamed Mr. Gibbs, a name taken from Lenhard’s favorite character on TV’s “NCIS.” Next came countless days and nights of making Mr. Gibbs feel welcome to his new home.
“I started with grooming his tail and mane, scrubbing, brushing and hoping that a shiny coat would appear,” she said, “Next came his feet, dental and then the tougher stuff — a vet lameness exam, which we did not pass the first time.
“I’m forever grateful my dad (was) able to do chiropractic on him for the three years. There was a long list of ‘ouch’ for my poor Mr. Gibbs. My dad asked what I had gotten myself into. He wasn’t sure with the severity of the injuries, and how old some of them were, this horse was ever going to make a barrel racer like I hoped. He said we could make him comfortable and give him a quality life, possibly a trail horse.”
Lenhard’s Ojibway father, chiropractic Dr. Patrick (P.J.) Lenhard, also specializes in veterinary lameness. Though both practices would play critical roles in helping to heal Mr. Gibbs’ wounds, the elder Lenhard credits his daughter’s “stick to itiveness” for saving its life.
“She basically lived with him, day and night,” said Dr. Gibbs, who now lives in Alabama. “She stayed with it. She has stick to itiveness. She has a spirit that’s proper and true to her heritage.”
Finally, after nearly three years “... of rehab, love, bonding, food, pasture time, re-training, chiropractor, vet, Magna Wave (magnetic energy therapy), sports massage, red light therapy, breathing treatments, farriers (using) special aluminum glue on shoes in order to allow the hoof wall to grow and strengthen by not putting nails in them and ... scraping together every last penny I had — and sometimes didn’t have — just to make this horse comfortable and to give him the best life he deserved,” things began to turn around for Mr. Gibbs.
“With the help of trainers, mentors, friends and family, we beat the odds and finally got Mr. Gibbs back into the barrel pen, sound and ready to go,” said Lenhard. “It’s been a learning curve, to say the least. I’ve never had the chance to feel, until now, what it’s like to run a true racehorse. The power, speed and try in this horse are unreal, and still, sometimes scary.
“We completed our first year of racing and we’ve learned a lot. We’ve smashed barrels — I mean, smashed and flattened them — ran through gates, horses and the occasional person, reared up and gotten my face smashed, and had embarrassing complete run-away moments. I’ve listened to people tell me to sell him, move on, get off, get another horse, but I can’t give up on him — he hasn’t given up on me.
“There was a time, after a big mistake at a big race, that I wanted to give up everything and quit,” she said. “I cried myself to sleep wondering what this was all for, then I remembered where we started, where we are now, and where we’re going from here. We’re making progress — baby steps. We’ve both had to reprogram our brains and learn to trust one another.”
Lenhard said the two worked hard this past summer to qualifying for state finals, and then the nationals — which they have done.
“We won our very first championship buckle together and qualified for state finals in every circuit,” she said. “Mr. Gibbs is fulfilling all my dreams, and I do my best, every day, to do right by him by keeping him sound, healthy and happy.
“The rearing up has stopped, but the beautiful dragon of a horse has not. I love what this horse teaches me, every day. We’re taking this year to strengthen our bond. We’ve been taking long, bareback rides every day after work, working on conditioning and keeping our minds right. (I want) to thank him for being my friend. When I had no one else to lean on, he was there.”
Lenhard’s mother, Ann Lenhard of upstate New York, is not surprised her daughter saved Mr. Gibbs’ life.
“She’s all about helping anybody, or anything, that needs help,” said Ann. “She has rescue horses and rescue dogs. Her heart is very big.”
For the young, devoted horse trainer who once upon a time went swimming in horse troughs, the “dream is just beginning.”
“We have big goals and dreams we’re chasing, and although we have a ways to go, we’re finally enjoying the process,” said Mer. “It’s our journey. It’s our story.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.