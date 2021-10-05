TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Commissioner Penny Morris watched a video of a young reporter being followed down an alley by a menacing crowd that apparently didn’t like the way she was doing her job.
“You can tell she was terrified,” Morris said, of the clip she watched a year ago. “She was asking her photographer not to leave her alone. My heart was pounding. I could feel how frightened she was.”
Morris and fellow Commissioner Betsy Coffia, whose votes often fall on opposite sides of the political spectrum, are co-sponsors of the Resolution in Support of a Free Press that is up for approval at Wednesday’s regular commission meeting.
Morris said she reached out to Coffia when she heard Coffia was working on the resolution, saying this is something that both Democrats and Republicans should agree on.
“There are a lot of ideals that we can all get behind,” Morris said. “The Constitutionality of the First Amendment is one of those.”
Coffia said two disturbing local incidents, in addition to a national trend of reporters being harassed, threatened and sometimes harmed, brought the need to move the resolution to the forefront.
One incident in May involved a man grabbing a reporter’s microphone and spitting on another at an Elmwood Township event attended by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. In another, a Record-Eagle reporter was assaulted while attending a Citizens Liberating Michigan event at a public park.
“I thought it was incumbent on us to make it very clear that we do not condone this,” Coffia said. “That is very damaging to our First Amendment, to a free society ... Good leadership makes it very clear that this is not acceptable and we need to tone this down.”
Elected officials swear an oath to uphold both the U.S. and the state Constitution, and the right of free speech is enshrined in the First Amendment and adopted as part of the Bill of Rights, the resolution states.
People are entitled to express their views and to peacefully protest government decisions they don’t agree with, “but such individuals do not possess permissions to enact or incite physical attacks on media or any other person in that expression,” it states.
The resolution condemns all acts of threats and violence toward the free press.
“The media doesn’t always get it right, but they play an incredibly important role,” Coffia said.
Morris said one of the reasons she ran for her commission seat was to change the political environment, to make it less partisan.
“I think if we all sat down and talked about it we would find that we share a lot of ideals,” Morris said.
Morris also does not always agree with news coverage she sees and reads.
But she said she recognizes that it’s better to have an issue out front instead of in the dark.
U.S. citizens are lucky to live in a society that values free speech, Morris said.
