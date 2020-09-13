TRAVERSE CITY — Carts stacked with bags of premade breakfasts and lunches sat just inside the side doors of Willow Hill Elementary.
Food service workers, including head cook Tracey Weatherholt, waited patiently outside Thursday morning as 7 a.m. approached.
The previous hours were spent prepping meals to be handed out for free to families and students in need.
A small jolt of excitement broke the anxiousness in Weatherholt when the first car arrived at 7:04 a.m.
“We want to keep the kids fed, make sure they have a meal,” she said. “Normally, when they’re in school, they have meals. But right now, there are families out there that don’t have enough food for themselves and their kids. That’s why we’re out here doing this.”
Although the free meals program at Traverse City Area Public Schools started back up Tuesday, not many families have taken advantage of the service — likely because they don’t yet know about it, Weatherholt said.
Weatherholt and her crew prepped 50 meals Tuesday but handed out just five. They dropped the number of prepared meals to 20 on Wednesday and saw an uptick with 14 given away.
Karina Chouinard, a single mother of a kindergartner at Willow Hill, was only the third car to come by more than a half hour into the hour-long service. Chouinard moved to Traverse City from Manistee after the COVID-19 pandemic spread across Michigan. She said the free meals are a “big help when so many people out there need it.”
“I’m not the only one alone in the pandemic that has to fend for themselves and try to figure out where to go to when there’s no jobs,” she said. “This just takes some stress off from another thing I have to worry about.”
The United States Department of Agriculture announced the extension of waivers for free meal programs until Dec. 31. Without the waivers, the USDA only reimburses districts for meals distributed to qualified low-income students within the district.
Tom Freitas, the food service director at TCAPS, is hopeful that word about the service, which he called “essential,” will spread around the community. TCAPS provided more than 250,000 free meals in the six months since in-person instruction was shut down.
Freitas said his staff would gladly wake up at 4 a.m. — if that’s what was needed.
“We’re happy we can feed everybody for free. We don’t want a stigma,” he said. “It’s tough times out there. Not everyone is making what they used to make at their job. Even the ones that might have some money could still use some help.”
TCAPS officials announced Tuesday that free “packaged to go” breakfast and lunch meals will be available to all area children — not just TCAPS students — under the age of 18 and under the age of 26 for those with disabilities through the end of the calendar year.
Meals are available from 7-8 a.m. Monday through Friday at all 16 schools.
Pickup for students receiving face-to-face instruction will last until Sept. 18 and then free meals will be provided at school. Students learning remotely are eligible for meal pickup through December.
“We want no child to go hungry,” TCAPS Superintendent John VanWagoner said.
Figures from MI School Data show, for the 2019-20 year, more than 766,000 Michigan pre-K through 12th-grade students — or 51 percent of the student population — were eligible for the free-and-reduced lunch program. Kindergartners proved the most food insecure with more than 65,000 eligible.
“Any human being needs basic life-sustaining items — shelter, food, water, clothing,” VanWagoner said. “If any of those are missing, it’s impossible for a student to focus on trying to learn and concentrate.”
Prior to the pandemic, federal data showed that 22 million students nationwide relied on free-and-reduced lunches.
Current figures from No Kid Hungry shows 47 percent of families in the U.S. live with hunger, 39 percent skip paying bills to pay for food, and 51 percent skip meals or limit food to stretch their resources.
Although the USDA extension is better than nothing, some believe it is not enough.
Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow implored the USDA to continue funding the program and providing waivers through the end of the school year. COVID-19 and the school closure caused a “crisis” in serving students, Stabenow said.
“We are going to be challenged with COVID-19 through much of next year, and families should have the confidence of knowing that they don’t have to worry about healthy food for their children,” Stabenow said.
Freitas said the USDA extension was late in coming and that they were waiting for its approval. Stabenow pointed to the politicization of reopening schools as to why the program nearly expired.
“This should have been easy,” she said. “This shouldn’t have even been an issue.”
Districts also seek increased federal and state funding for the additional costs of providing meals.
School Nutrition Association Director of Media Relations Diane Pratt-Heavner said lunch programs are facing a “dire financial situation” because districts depend on revenues from full-priced meals, which disappeared during the school closure. That decline could continue as parents choose virtual and hybrid learning options.
Despite the grim outlook, officials at No Kid Hungry said there is “a thin ray of light.”
More Americans are now aware of how many families were “living on the edge” before the pandemic and how many more are struggling now. A survey from No Kid Hungry found more Americans are also likely to donate more to programs that help needy and food-insecure families.
Worrying about where your next meal is going to come from is unimaginable, VanWagoner said.
“If there are resources out there that our taxpayers have funded, it’s our obligation to provide it to any kid that needs it.”
