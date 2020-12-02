TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department is offering a free COVID-19 test Thursday in the parking lot of Cherryland Center Mall.
The drive-thru test is at no cost, does not require a doctor’s order, and is available by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Health Department also offered tests at the same location Tuesday.
Those who are interested can call 231-421-3232, email gtcovidtesting@gtcountymi.gov, or visit gtcovidtesting.simplybook.it to sign up for a time.
Results will be delivered directly by Honu Labs.
By the numbers
Confirmed cases of the coronavirus rose by 275 in the 17-county Traverse City Economic Recovery Region on Wednesday.
Six new deaths were reported by local health departments in a 24-hour span, two in Kalkaska County, two in Roscommon, and one each in Otsego and Wexford.
Emmet, which includes the city of Petoskey, eclipsed 1,000 total cases with 27 new cases confirmed Wednesday. It has the second-most cases to Grand Traverse County with 1,853.
An update in a press release from McLaren Northern Michigan said 32 positive patients who tested positive for COVID-19 currently were on the hospital’s respiratory recovery unit. 27 have died at the hospital.
The Health Department of Northwest Michigan said in a press release that because of “overwhelming” caseloads, it will no longer provide personalized documentation clearing individuals from COVID-19 quarantine and isolation.
It comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention modified quarantine recommendations under the condition that a patient is asymptomatic. Now, a CDC update said quarantine can end after Day 10 or Day 7 if the patient tests negative 48 hours before the planned end of quarantine.
Previously the quarantine period was 14 days even it a patient was asymptomatic or tested negative.
The Health Department’s press release said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reviewing the CDC’s guidance and evaluating how to best include them in Michigan guidelines.
MDHHS had not yet updated its guidelines as of Wednesday.
