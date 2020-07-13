FRANKFORT — The Benzie Shores District Library in Frankfort will get a much-needed renovation and expansion, making for room for children, the community and library staff.
The library has been feeling the squeeze for at least 10 years and is no longer able to meet the needs of the community, said Stacy Pasche, library director.
"I'm ecstatic," Pasche said. "We need the space."
Plans call for more space for programs and meetings and more efficient staff workspace areas. The most exciting change to the library may be a larger children's area with the installation of interactive literacy panels for babies, toddlers and preschoolers, Pasche said.
"The panels encourage kids to do narrative play and begin to make their own stories, which is a key component to early literacy," she said.
The library hired a children's librarian about two years ago who runs a school outreach program. That program is now paying off, Pasche said.
"We have a ton of kids in here after school," she said. "Our close proximity to the school — we're only a block away — makes us a really popular after-school hangout."
The expansion will add about 2,000 square feet to the library, giving it a total size of about 6,500 square feet. Plans are being done by the Ann Arbor-based Quinn Evans, an architectural firm that has worked with the library on previous projects.
45th Parallel Construction of Traverse City has been tapped as the general contractor.
The cost is estimated at $950,000, with about $400,000 of that coming from money that has been put aside for several years for the project. Private grants and some large donations will provide another $500,000.
Pasche, who has been director for two years, said she didn't think she would be taking on a construction project so soon, said things took a leap ahead when the library got a large bequest. She was also approached by a private foundation that encouraged the library to apply for a grant.
Donations to cover the children's panels, furnishings, technology upgrades and landscaping are being sought.
"We need money for the fun stuff," Pasche said.
Work is expected to start in the fall, with the project to be completed by spring. The library will remain open during construction.
The announcement that the project was moving ahead was supposed to have been done in April during National Library Week, but it seemed inappropriate during the pandemic, Pasche said.
"We're just grateful we were shovel-ready before the pandemic hit," she said.
Frankfort has had a library since 1871. More than 60,000 people visit each year, checking out more than 48,000 items, giving it the highest circulation for a library of its size in Michigan.
