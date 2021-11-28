Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.