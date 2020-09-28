GLEN ARBOR — Four students at the Leelanau School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released information Monday in its reporting of school-related outbreaks that the private boarding school reported four high school-aged students tested positive for the virus.
Head of School Rob Hansen said all 31 students are being treated as if they were exposed and have been quarantined on campus. Students stay in single-occupancy dorms, and the four COVID-positive students have been moved to a separate building on campus, Hansen said.
Follow www.Record-Eagle.com for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.