From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Four National Cherry Queen finalists will be part of the 95th annual National Cherry Festival.
A field of 21 candidates narrowed to four on Friday at the Traverse City Country Club.
The coronation of the 2021-22 Cherry Queen is July 9 at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa.
Candidates serve on the court of 2019-20 Cherry Queen Sierra Moore during the July 3-10 festival.
Finalists are: Allie Graziano, a 2016 Elk Rapids High School graduate and pediatric nursing student at Baker College of Cadillac; Kennan Dawson, a 2018 graduate of Bellaire Public High School and Alma College student majoring in biology and chemistry with an emphasis on pre-veterinary medicine; Rebecca Brown, a 2017 Traverse City West Senior High graduate, 2018 Northwestern Michigan College graduate and 2020 Central Michigan University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in integrative public relations; Nicole Marie Wittman, 2018 graduate of St. Mary Lake Leelanau who is studying human resources management at Michigan State University.
The National Cherry Queen program awards scholarship dollars and an ambassador position for the National Cherry Festival, cherry industry and region.
