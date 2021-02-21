TRAVERSE CITY — The road map to navigate life comes through school. Ask a kindergarten teacher, and they’ll say without hesitation the on-ramp is right there in their classroom.
Kindergarten might be the first taste children get of academics, but educators put their eyes on their student’s ability to learn sharing, self-control, independence, problem solving and conflict resolution during that year.
“We always joke that the things you need to know in life are the things you learn in kindergarten,” said Libby Scherzer, a kindergarten teacher at Suttons Bay Elementary. “Before your brain can be ready to learn and access those academic pieces, you have to feel safe and secure and have an understanding of what it looks like to be in school.”
Being in the classroom and around others is an integral part of that learning. Educators contend there are facets of in-person kindergarten that cannot be replicated at home or through virtual schooling.
That is why many teachers are concerned about the steep drop in kindergarten enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Growing minds
A national study from the University of Oregon found 17 percent of American families chose to delay their kindergarten-age children from starting school this past fall. Those figures jive with data from a National Public Radio examination, which found a 16 percent dip nationally in kindergarten enrollment.
Other early childhood education programs, including preschool, saw a dramatic drop as well.
The 2020 Child Care Benchmark Report, which polled nearly 900 early childhood education providers nationwide, found the average enrollment rates of children 4 years old and younger decreased from 88 percent to 59 percent in one year.
Educators and early childhood education advocates said students losing months of school or bypassing an entire grade will face long-term impacts on their learning during a “critical foundational learning year in which rapid brain development and academic base-building occurs.”
The University of Oregon study stated that children who miss vital milestones in reading and math will struggle later on in their education, and those skipping kindergarten will be “particularly disadvantaged when they enter first grade in the fall.”
Ninety percent of brain development occurs before 5 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Early learning a key factor in that growth.
Yvonne Donohoe McCool, the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District director of early childhood education, said worries about the pandemic and the safety of face-to-face instruction coupled with the uncertainties facing education has some parents keeping their children at home for a year.
Balancing education and health and safety is more than just keeping a see-saw level for parents — it’s keeping dozens of plates spinning at the same time. Donohoe McCool said each family’s situation is unique, pandemic or no pandemic. Kindergartners and preschoolers have to be met at their level academically and social-emotionally to succeed.
“Parents are in a place where they’re stuck,” Donohoe McCool said. “They really are aiming to do what is best for their children.”
Dealer’s choice
Committing to at-home education wasn’t the easiest option for parents — whether they stay at home or work during the day.
Wrangling 5- or 6-year-olds and trying to get them to plop down for hours in front of a screen that wasn’t playing episodes of Paw Patrol or Doc McStuffins bordered on the impossible.
But the uncertainties of education during COVID-19 forced Gwen McLellan’s hand. McLellan has two children at Bellaire Elementary School. Her 6-year-old kindergartner learned from home under McLellan’s tutelage for the first five months of the school year until returning in person Feb. 8.
McLellan simply was not satisfied with the plans she heard from Bellaire Public Schools officials as the school year neared, although she admitted district staff was doing the best it could with the tools and information available. Yet she still was not comfortable sending her children back to a brick-and-mortar school.
“I had control over the situation at home,” she said. “I felt like I was giving them some of their childhood back. We can get all of their work done in the morning, and then in the afternoon you can have your free time.”
As the school year progressed and the district saw few positive cases — just five since September — McLellan said she got the necessary answers and felt her children could safely return.
However, McLellan admitted to having some doubts about how her children would make the transition back.
“You’re always wondering if you prepared them enough,” she said.
Scherzer worries children who skipped kindergarten and will move to first grade could be lost. Preschool is often choice-based, Scherzer said, and allows children to move at their own pace and at their own level. First grade is more academically rigorous, even more than kindergarten, and children need that in-between year to be successful.
Although Scherzer believes kindergarten should be required before a child moves to first grade, she said she cannot criticize parents who chose to keep their children at home.
“Families have to do what is best for them, what is safest for them, what they are most comfortable with,” she said. “Parents are doing everything they can.”
Just 19 states and the District of Columbia require that children finish kindergarten before starting first grade. Michigan is not one of the 19, but children must start school by 6 years old — the average age of a first grader.
State legislation was introduced in 2019 to change that and make kindergarten mandatory. The push came ahead of the Read By Grade Three retention law going into effect, and lawmakers argued children needed more early childhood education to be prepared by third grade.
Coming back
Corinn Kowalski and Beth Osorio are both kindergarten teachers at Leland Public School with 31 years of kindergarten experience between them — although Osorio has 28 of those.
Osorio said children need more time to “navigate the social arena of school,” adding that kindergarten is the best place for that.
“In first grade, there isn’t such a focus on the social-emotional because there are other things that need that focus,” she said.
Kowalski, a 15-year teaching vet who spent most of her career in first and second grade, said first grade is a student’s first experience at “the big school.”
“That’s a really big step, a really big deal,” she said. “Kindergarten is the first step of that big step.”
Kowalski said a bright side of the pandemic — if there is one — is the natural shift and focus back to the social-emotional well-being of all children and all students.
“It’s an integral part of the whole child, which is what our focus is,” Kowalski said.
Heather Halt kept her 5-year-old daughter in kindergarten at Traverse City Central Grade School, but she opted to go 100 percent virtual. She and her husband converted their 3-year-old’s bedroom into a makeshift classroom to give them a separate and designated space to learn.
Halt was concerned with consistency in her daughter’s education, but she was also concerned about the health and safety of the adults near her. Halt knew children could be carriers of the coronavirus, and that worried her.
“I was having a really hard time thinking, ‘What if she gives this to a teacher? What if she gives this to someone in our community and they got deathly ill? Is is really worth it? Is one year really going to set her back?’” she said.
Both daughters have grown and made progress throughout the year, but Halt still has her worries.
“I don’t think it was 100 percent the right way to do things, but it was the best that we decided for our family,” she said. “I know my daughter is a smart and resilient little girl, so I think she’ll be able to handle going to first grade next year. Is she going to have it a little tougher than others? She very well may.”
