CHARLEVOIX — A former Boyne City Public Schools coach pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a minor during the time he led the district's high school wrestling program.
Justin D. Perkins, 24, was arrested July 1 and initially charged with one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of felony second-degree CSC regarding allegations that he used his position at Boyne City High School to gain access to, and engage in sexual penetration of, a minor at least 16 years old. Those charges were later reduced to one felony count of third-degree CSC and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree CSC.
Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof dropped the third-degree CSC charge in exchange for a guilty plea on the three fourth-degree charges. Perkins would have faced up to 15 years in prison had he been convicted of the third-degree charge.
Perkins entered the guilty plea Friday morning. He will be sentenced Oct. 14 in 33rd Circuit Court in Charlevoix County. Conviction of those crimes carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and up to $500 in fines.
Perkins also will be required to register with the state of Michigan as a sex offender.
A Michigan Supreme Court ruling does allow for a judge to impose other and/or harsher penalties, allowing the judge to render a sentence that is "reasonable" for the crimes committed.
Perkins admitted he had a sexual relationship with a student while he was the varsity wrestling head coach at Boyne City High School. Perkins also admitted that some of the incidents took place on school grounds.
He has been in Charlevoix County jail since Aug. 9 after he violated the terms and conditions of his original release and contacted the victim.
Perkins had been an assistant coach with the Boyne City High School wrestling program in 2018-19 before being hired as the head coach in 2020. Boyne City Public Schools Superintendent Pat Little sent a letter to district families on Aug. 9 referring to Perkins as a “former employee.” Little clarified to the Record-Eagle that Perkins submitted his letter of resignation to the district on the day of his arrest, July 1.
Telgenhof, Little, and Perkins' attorney John Jarema did not return calls for comment.
