TRAVERSE CITY — The occasional “bonjour” or “bienvenue” mixed in with an “au revoire” or “merci” could be heard over the loud whirring of a leaf blower.
The last gasp of fall and the soon-to-fade warm weather gave Shannon Mahoney a chance to teach outside — or en plein air — and she wasn’t about to let that slip through her fingers in northern Michigan.
The French teacher at the Pathfinder School moved gently between the students in her sixth-grade class as they sat at picnic tables or were spread out on yoga mats covering layers of leaves that mixed vibrant reds, oranges and yellows with dark browns. Others took refuge from the pack, opting instead to do their work on a porch swing nestled into a cobblestone wall.
Alex Stillwell and Naomi Driver enjoyed the fresh air, saying it helped them work better and stay focused.
“It’s very calming,” Driver said.
Mosie Weir, likely because of the constant noise from the leaf blower, had a different view that day.
“Definitely more distractions,” Weir joked.
Students at Pathfinder begin learning French from their first day on campus, be that as a preschooler or an eighth grader, and continue exploring the language with Mahoney as their guide.
Mahoney discovered her love of French on the same grounds that she now teaches. Mahoney, a Pathfinder graduate, returned to the school five years ago to take over the middle school curriculum before taking on the elementary classes three years ago.
Mahoney called French a beautiful language, but she also said it is a useful language.
“That skill will stay with you for the rest of your life,” Mahoney said. “It’s not just about learning French. It’s learning the skills to learn a foreign language.”
Most in the education community would agree with Mahoney, but opportunities to take a foreign language class are getting fewer each year.
A 2017 Pew Research study found just 20 percent of United States K-12 students are learning a foreign language — compared to 92 percent in European countries.
Stillwell counts himself as a lucky sixth grader to be in Mahoney’s class.
“It’s a very important language to learn, and I like learning how similar it is to our language,” Stillwell said. “You can see how the languages connect.”
In the face of the reduction in foreign language curriculum, educators continue to laud its benefits, including better performance on tests, higher creative and analytical thinking as well as better social and emotional skills.
Pathfinder Head of School Jill Vigenski said learning a new language “sparks other parts of the brain.”
“We’re always working on developing the whole child — not just what they can learn academically but what that learning means outside of our school,” she said.
The best way to accomplish that, Mahoney said, is to go at the language from a different angle than traditional instruction.
Mahoney takes an active and “play-based” approach that includes acting out skits, singing songs and even doing French MadLibs. The key is making the language accessible but also relatable and in a context that makes sense to the students.
Younger students begin with learning colors and numbers and progress to learning grammar, syntax, spelling and sentence structure as they move through the program. Mahoney teaches about 90 percent of her eighth-grade classes in French. She focuses on “common language chunks” in all grades to improve recall in the future.
“So many people say, ‘I took French in high school, but I don’t remember any of it,’” she said. “Part of the reason is because you’re focused on just the structure part and not really focused on truly speaking the language.”
The “light bulb moments” when a student connects with the language are precious to Mahoney.
As she knelt down next to one of the picnic tables on that picturesque morning earlier this month, Mahoney got to see one of those moments — that wide-eyed look of, ‘Oh, my god. I get it. I totally get it now.”
“To see that excitement — and not even have it prompted by me but just happen — that’s pretty special,” Mahoney said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.