TRAVERSE CITY — Maestro Kevin Rhodes conducted his first Traverse City Symphony Orchestra concert the week of the 9/11 tragedy.
He celebrates his 20th anniversary with TSO in the midst of a pandemic.
Between the national watershed periods, Rhodes guided TSO into its status as one of the area’s greatest cultural assets.
Rhodes has been a musical force not only in Traverse City, but in the major music capitals of Europe. He has conducted in 15 different countries for 50 different orchestras, including some of those considered the world’s best.
“What I brought, and still bring (to TSO), is the sense of all that is possible for an orchestra,” he said.
TSO board member Mary Beth Milliken’s mother-in-law, the late Elnora Milliken founded the orchestra in 1951. Mary Beth describes Rhodes as “the ticket for the symphony.”
She said Elnora, a violinist, would give her stamp of approval to the symphony’s evolution under the maestro’s direction.
“I think she’s smiling because they are persevering and coming up with ideas to grow with the times,” Milliken said.
Rhodes’ musical journey began in Evansville, Indiana. His parents ran a truck stop diner where classical music was as far from the musical menu as one could travel. It was in school that the young Rhodes discovered his calling.
“I loved the feeling of performing and playing for people and communicating with an audience,” he said. “It became my food.”
Rhodes received a bachelor of music in piano performance from Michigan State University and a master of music in orchestra conducting from the University of Illinois.
In 2001 he returned to the United States from Europe to accept the musical directorships of TSO and Springfield Symphony Orchestra in Springfield, Massachusetts.
He focused TSO efforts on both organizational and artistic growth.
“I immediately felt everyone was anxious to come along with me on the trip,” he said.
TSO’s principal trombonist Tom Riccobono joined the orchestra five years prior to Rhodes taking the baton.
“TSO under Kevin’s direction has evolved from a small regional orchestra to a major artistic force in the Grand Traverse region, attracting musicians from around the country,” he said.
Rhodes’ mentorship helped the trombonist and many others elevate their talent. In addition to teaching low brass at Interlochen Arts Academy, Riccobono added to his long list of credits conductor for the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra.
“Kevin inspires all of us to do better and reach higher heights — because he has,” he said.
Two decades into Rhodes’ leadership, COVID-19 restrictions drove the orchestra down an uncharted path.
TSO showed its flexibility by nimbly adapting the 2020-2021 season to health guidelines.
The revised format incorporates a series of small ensemble concerts, virtual performances and pop-pop concerts in unexpected places. A series of outdoor concerts is planned for summer.
Rhodes said that while the 60-plus member orchestra hasn’t been together for 12 months, when it does, their starting point will be “light years ahead” of when their journey together began in 2001.
TSO’s fresh take on the symphony model unlocked its potential in going forward. Its updated form broadens classical music’s reach by engaging fans online an in further meeting audiences on their own domain. Rhodes also envisions developing a Young Peoples Concert series for third, fourth and fifth graders.
Rhodes made a permanent move to the region last fall where he is nearer family and the people making TSO’s future and ever more vital cultural cornerstone.
