TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan residents are still required to stay home if possible, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s guidelines. They can use their extra time by participating in the free Online Home Food Preservation classes beginning June 4.
Michigan State University Extension Educator Lisa Treiber said the food safety team launched the series to teach the concepts of canning, dehydrating, preserving and pickling. Many fruits, vegetables and meats — from tomatoes and green beans to fish and hunted protein — can be saved for consumption throughout the year.
She stressed the importance of safety and following current U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines.
A common mistake is relying on a family member’s instructions, Treiber said.
“We want to make sure people are preserving food correctly,” she said. “The Internet is a wonderful tool, but unfortunately some ‘interesting’ things get posted. Some information online is old school. We use research-tested recipes.”
Canning, Treiber said, is a science. There are no preservatives, so the product can discolor and start to break down. The flavors start disappearing after 12 to 18 months. Treiber added that if the pH balance changes, the food may be moldy or bacteria ridden and therefore unsafe to eat.
MSU Extension Educator Laurie Messing works with Treiber to coordinate these online classes. She will give the presentation about pressure canning.
Messing said three main things are required: time, equipment and produce. She grew up watching her mother work, but said with her small children she has not had time to get into the process.
“You can’t be multitasking when you’re canning,” she said.
Equipment can get pricey with the machines, jars and other items but they are reusable and can last many years. Messing said family members may have a canner in their basement that they are no longer using.
She added that people can also search at thrift stores when they reopen rather than buying new.
“It will definitely pay for itself in the long run,” Messing said.
As for the produce, Messing said gardeners may have an advantage because they can harvest fresh fruits or vegetables, which is preferred over store-bought ones. People can also shop at their local farmers market.
Though MSU Extension hosted in-person classes in the past, Treiber said the online format was necessary during the COVID-19 outbreak. The content remains the same, but she said the demonstrations will not occur. Rather, a lecture is followed by time for questions afterward.
“We are seeing an increased interest in canning,” Treiber said. “We actually have people form other states, other countries signing up.”
Everyone is invited to join — whether beginners or people experienced in the processes — but Treiber said the classes are geared toward adults or older teenagers.
Events take place through the Zoom application. Interested persons may register for one, multiple or all eight classes through canr.msu.edu/events/online-home-food-preservation-series.
The MSU Extension Food Safety Hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone may call 877-643-9882 with questions.
Email treiber@msu.edu or lmessing@msu.edu for more information.
