TRAVERSE CITY — There is no one “superfood” when it comes to thyroid health.
The Brazil nut — a mislabeled seed about the same length as one lobe of the butterfly-shaped gland — is about as close as health professionals can come to finding a simple food that can help improve function of the thyroid.
Table Health in the Village at Grand Traverse Commons presents a three-part Thyroid Health workshop over three consecutive Thursdays this month. Dr. Jennifer Lyon and Registered Dietitian Carol Bell lead the class, which begins on Oct. 17.
“There’s one of a number of superfoods,” Bell said. “Brazil nuts are often treated as one because they are high in selenium. Selenium helps in the production of the thyroid hormone.”
According to medicalnewstoday.com, a single Brazil nut contains 68-91 micrograms of selenium. The daily recommended adult allowance is 55 micrograms. Brazil nuts also provide protein, other essential minerals and healthful fats.
Adding in certain foods and cutting back on others is one way our bodies can change, Lyon said.
“Food is the information that your genes receive,” Lyon said. “Genes are the blueprint, but the environment we give our genes can turn them on or off. Food is one way that we can change our internal environment to positively impact our genetic expression.”
Each of the weekly classes runs from noon to 1 p.m. at Table Health, located at 818 Red Drive, Suite 100.
Lyon said the workshops often take on an experimental, interactive nature which often “doubles the benefits.”
“Having a registered dietitian who is not only a dietitian but also a trained chef just elevates the experience,” Lyon said.
Table Health is tackling thyroid health because it is often overlooked. According to the American Thyroid Association, an estimated 20 million people in the U.S. have some form of thyroid disease and 60 percent are unaware of the condition.
Lyon estimates a third of her patients have either a hyper- or hypo- thyroid condition.
Lyon said that’s due to her having a reputation locally for auto-immune conditions, but also because she’ll test for it when symptoms are present.
Thyroid Health combines lecture and demonstrations. The weekly schedule includes:
- Oct. 17: The root cause of thyroid conditions.
- Oct. 24: Eating for thyroid health.
- Oct. 31: Putting the plan in place.
Bell said the first week will be more lecture and include a discussion on the cause of thyroid problems. She said most often the symptoms will get the attention of medical professionals.
“But why did the thyroid become problematic in the first place?” Bell questioned. “No attention is paid to what really causes it in the first place.”
The second week will focus on eating including “foods the help and foods that hinder.”
Bell said focusing on eating bright colors and fresh fruits and vegetables is a big part of thyroid health. She said colors include mango, papaya, banana, cabbage, microgreens, tomato and bell peppers and “not Skittles,” even though the final class falls on Halloween.
A lot of the instruction focuses on making vegetables everyday eating.
“How do we eat those things?” said Bell, bringing up common questions. “What happens if I don’t like vegetables?”
Bell said try to make a side dish the main dish.
“It’s about eating them and eating them in the right proportions,” she said.
The final class focuses on putting a plan in place.
Bell said the liver is a big emphasis, particularly with high-fat diets like ketogenic. Detoxing heavy metals and boosting the immune system is another stress.
“The liver is important in thyroid disease,” Bell said. “The liver converts the inactive thyroid hormone to an active thyroid hormone. The liver’s role in thyroid health is important.
“It’s part of the equation. It’s not the determining factor in all cases, but it plays an important role in general health.”
Cost of the Thyroid Health workshop is $30 per class or $80 for all three.
“It’s pretty reasonable for three hours of time with a physician and a registered dietitian.”
Registration for the series or a single workshop is available at www.tablehealthtc.com or by calling 231-333-1331.
