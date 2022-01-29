SUTTONS BAY — Shady Lane Cellars staff aims to continue welcoming guests during the winter months.
General Manager Rick DeBlasio said they wanted to host indoor and outdoor events for the community.
They began by launching the Farmhouse Dinners in January. DeBlasio said the sustainably-sourced meal is served in a farmhouse located near the entrance to the property.
“It’s a three-course dinner paired with our wines, looking to showcase our special estate wines,” DeBlasio said. “We have someone in house preparing the food. It’s a fun, exciting menu.”
First, DeBlasio said, guests can enjoy an appetizer like the burrata with roasted squash, an entrée such as pork belly and a dessert. Each event features a different menu.
Space is limited to 16 seats. DeBlasio said this is partly because they are mindful of COVID-19 restrictions but also to provide guests with “a nice, intimate experience.”
The Farmhouse Dinners are served at 7:30 p.m. A wine reception begins an hour prior.
The Jan. 29 event is sold out, but seats may be available for Feb. 12 or March 12.
The meal is $75 per person.
For outdoorsy people, Soup and Ski Weekends continue through at least the end of February if there is still snow, DeBlasio said.
People may traverse the winery’s groomed trails on Saturdays and Sundays and afterward enjoy a $5 bowl of soup.
Beau Webb, owner of MI Market, prepares two soups for the winery each weekend.
Bowls may be filled with chicken chili, smoked whitefish chowder or another variety.
“I’m old school, traditional,” Webb said. “I like comfort soups. I like chicken noodles and chowders.”
This weekend’s choices, he said, are ham and bean or butternut squash. He uses local squash for as long as possible during the winter months.
“I make the stock and soups from scratch,” he said. “I put a lot of love into them.”
He added that he is glad to partner with the winery for these well-received Soup and Ski Weekends.
MI Market is open Monday through Saturday. The soups change daily. People can check social media or the website for the varieties.
Shady Lane Cellars also collaborates with Farm Club in Traverse City to present the Sip and Ski event Feb. 6.
Community members begin at the vineyard and cross-country ski to Farm Club, where they can partake in Bon Fuego — soup served over a fire.
The winery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Reserve seats for the Farmhouse Dinners through exploretock.com/shadylanecellars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.