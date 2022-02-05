TRAVERSE CITY — Lion, zebra and ostrich are just a few animals chefs at the Boathouse Restaurant turn into cuisine every winter.
Restaurant Owner Doug Kosch said this is the 15th year for their weekend events: the Wild Wild Game Night and the Michigan Wild Game Dinner.
“In the winter, you’re looking for events to sustain you,” he said. “It’s created a nice weekend.”
Kosch said the first event features “crazy game” like the black silkie chicken, rattlesnake or zebra — “anything we could get that was weird.”
After the meal, Kosch said they take the silverware away and give guests a mallet. They bring crab legs and claws to the table for everyone to hit.
“It’s a mess,” he said. “It’s still fun. It’s a good atmosphere.”
On the other hand, Kosch said the Michigan Wild Game Dinner is “all very approachable” dishes like venison and duck. These are considered game, though they are domestically raised.
“Everything goes through proper food processing,” Kosch said.
Chef Sam Plamondon said these events give the kitchen team a chance to craft something new — dishes that most people do not normally eat and that they do not often cook.
“It takes a lot of time,” he said. “We hunt these things down. Mostly it’s pretty fun. We get to think out of the box.”
Insects are one of the tougher ingredients to cook with, Plamondon said. Though many people around the world eat them, they may be hard to swallow for some.
“Insects don’t taste very good,” he said. “The challenge is getting them to palatability.”
The 2022 Michigan Wild Game Dinner menu includes a salad, ravioli with confit duck, Lake Michigan walleye, bison from Lakeview Hills and bumpy cake. All these dishes are paired with wines from Bowers Harbor Vineyards.
“That has a feel like a standard wine dinner,” Plamondon said. “It’s got a very wintry feel.”
Plamondon said they host these events to “highlight sustainably raised proteins from Michigan” and support the Conservation Resource Alliance, which works toward cold water habitat restoration.
They are usually able to donate about $4-5,000 each year, Kosch added.
This year’s Wild Wild Game Night and Michigan Wild Game Dinner are both sold out. This is typical, as many attendees return annually. Plamondon said interested persons should make reservations a few months before next year’s events.
