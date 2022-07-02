TRAVERSE CITY — Wine is usually served in a clear glass, but Chateau Chantal is using black glasses during its inaugural “Tasting Blindly” event this summer.
The idea for the lunch series stemmed from Hospitality and Distribution Director Brian Lillie who said they wanted to “promote community in a divided world and to promote open-mindedness.”
“Michigan wine unites us,” Lillie said. “Wine is intended to be shared. Let’s enjoy life, wine and food.”
Guests are asked to taste with their sense of smell, rather than their sight. Lillie said the black glasses mask the color of the wines so people do not dismiss them before they take the first sip.
“In the tasting room, people say they only drink red or they only drink white wines,” he said. “They don’t really know what is dry or sweet or what they like about a wine. When you remove your eyes from judging something, it opens your world to pleasant surprises.”
He explained that people can experience the fruitiness and the tannins, flavor that comes from the skins, stems and seeds of the grapes used to produce the wine.
Chef Chris Mushall worked with Lillie to create the menu. Three courses are served, with each course paired with two wines — a red and a white. One rosé is included.
The lunch begins with a salmon pate and cucumber canape. The second dish is a roasted chicken with a salad, which Mushall said uses their red wine instead of vinegar. The conclusion is a feta and watermelon salad that has a bit of a “marshmallow taste,” Mushall said.
“It’s a lighter menu,” he said. “People will taste the wine and then the food. Then, taste them together. The goal is for them to elevate each other.”
Many ingredients are taken from local farms and Michigan businesses, including Lakeview Hill Farm in Traverse City.
Lillie added that the event is perfect for smaller groups of four to six people. Attendees are encouraged to discuss what they taste and learn about the wines.
Chateau Chantal presents the “Tasting Blindly” event at noon Thursdays through Sept. 1. Tickets are $63 and include tax, tip and a tour of the winery’s cellar.
Space is limited, with a maximum of 24 people per lunch. Make a reservation at https://shop.chateauchantal.com/reservation-events.
