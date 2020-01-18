TRAVERSE CITY — Soon Hagerty wants to teach her 7-year-old daughter the importance of what she calls “global citizenship,” raising awareness about issues worldwide.
“She [my daughter] knows this is something interesting,” Hagerty said. “We travel a lot and realize people have the same problems but on a totally different scale. We need to educate our children and our families about the world.”
She brought this idea to northern Michigan in early July 2018 when she opened her Vietnamese restaurant — with a donation program at the forefront.
“That’s really the premise behind the Good Bowl,” Hagerty said. “I wouldn’t have started the restaurant without that concept. Traverse City is a giving community. It was the right place to start something like this.”
Customers can choose a local, national or global organization to receive $1 from their signature bowl purchase. Hagerty said four entrees are part of the donation program: the pho Saigon (rice noodle broth), bun (rice vermicelli noodles), com (rice bowl) and bo kho (beef stew with rice vermicelli noodles).
“Sixty to 70 percent of what people order is the bowls,” Hagerty said. “If you give people an easy way to give, they will.”
If the person defers to the staff member, they always choose the local organization. However, Hagerty said it does not matter where the money goes, as long as the donations continue.
“To us, the more the better,” Hagerty said. “We want to give as much as possible to charity.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Michigan recently received $4,338 from the October through December collection.
Executive Director Cecilia Chesney said they were thrilled to be selected, as “every dollar we receive goes directly toward helping our kids.”
“I love what the Good Bowl does,” she said. “We’re really thankful for this community program.”
Chesney said the money will likely help purchase crafts, games, puzzles, books and other items that fill activity bins in elementary schools in Antrim, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Charlevoix and Emmet counties. Big brother and big sister mentors can play with kids during their meetings.
“It’s quite a nice stash of items they can choose from — whatever they like to do together,” Chesney said. “We need to replenish those and keep them up to date.”
Hagerty said she hopes they can host events to raise awareness about local organizations and encourage more donations than $1.
The restaurant’s total collections are nearing $45,000, as a sign posted on one wall shows.
The Good Bowl posts on social media and in the restaurant, asking customers to suggest nonprofits each quarter. Staff members then vote and choose the finalists.
They have not repeated organizations yet, but Hagerty said they may in the future if one gets enough votes.
“There are so many charities that we could go for years,” she said. “They’re pretty broad. We’ve had everything.”
Previous recipients include St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, STOMP Out Bullying, For Love of Water, Girls Inc., Wounded Warrior Project and the International Rescue Committee.
Customers can support Women’s Resource Center (local), SOS Children’s Villages — USA (national) or 3Strands Global Foundation (international) from January through March. Descriptions of each nonprofit are posted in the restaurant.
In addition to continuing the donation program, Hagerty said the restaurant hosts monthly dinners and cooking classes. Plus, they recently introduced catering boxes that serve six to eight people. These contain two proteins, rice, eggs, vegetables and vegan or beef broth.
Hagerty added that the restaurant plans to participate in its second Traverse City Restaurant Week in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.