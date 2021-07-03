LAKE LEELANAU — Three area businesses got together this past winter to concoct the Box of GOODness.
The first boxes were available in May and included a loaf of bread from 9 Bean Rows, condiments from Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars and bottles of wine from Good Harbor Vineyards.
Good Harbor Vineyards Co-owner Taylor Simpson said they wanted to work with other local businesses and allow people to sample pairings of their items. The box, she said, aims to provide an easy option during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought they might like some curated offerings they can pick up and enjoy,” Simpson said. “They can try things they might not usually purchase. Everything has been paired. We try to make it seasonal.”
The wine selection varies each month, but Simpson said they usually include “affordable, really delicious wines.” In June, this meant the Unoaked Chardonnay and Blanc de Blanc, a dry fruit sparkling wine.
Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars provides a recipe card in each Box of GOODness.
Denise Walburg, Fustini’s director of corporate marketing, said they offered meal suggestions that showcase their popular oils and vinegars.
“These are some of our classics that people really enjoy,” Walburg said.
In June, the box included basil olive oil and a blueberry balsamic vinegar, which Walburg said worked well for their grilled chicken salad dish. In July, the recipe was for pork tenderloin with cherry salsa and a coleslaw. This used the Meyer Lemon Olive Oil and a blackberry balsamic.
Though she is not certain of the August recipe, Walburg said “it’s probably a grilling one, coming up for summer.”
Simpson added that there is enough oil and vinegar — each bottle is 200 ml — to use in a recipe and save some to dip the bread.
“You can enjoy it in stages if you want or with family and friends,” Simpson said.
Though the order deadline for July passed, Simpson said people can find boxes for next month on the Good Harbor Vineyards website.
The Box of GOODness includes two packages for pickup or shipping each month.
“We’re anticipating August being bigger because people are coming through our tasting room,” she said. “If we choose to do this again next year, we’ll have the option of once or twice per month.”
The Aug. 5 box includes two bottles of 2018 Pinot Grigio, a baguette, Tuscan Herb Olive Oil and Naples Balsamic Vinegar.
The Aug. 19 package features the 2019 Unoaked Chardonnay, seeded wheat sourdough, Gremolata Olive Oil and Michigan Apple Balsamic Vinegar.
Orders are accepted until July 31 at goodharbor.com.
