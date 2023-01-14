ELK RAPIDS — Happy New Year from Thailand, the Land of Smiles! We took advantage of a long-awaited lifting of travel restrictions to pay an overdue visit to my wife’s family here for the holidays. Dodging huge, freeze-thaw temperature swings and massive snow dumps has been a nice, fringe benefit as well.
Some readers may know the source of this southeast Asian country’s official nickname, aimed at welcoming tourists and introducing a cultural idiosyncrasy. But many probably know it as a land of rice and spice (not to mention tropical islands and beaches). This is an appropriate view to hold. Thai people are fiercely enthusiastic about their cuisine, to such an extent that a shorthand for ‘how are you?’ translates literally to ‘have you eaten (rice) yet?’ (gin kao yang?)
Regarding rice, Thailand is a major producer on the world stage and consistently has won awards for cultivating rice of the highest quality. Proper preparation is key, and while it is deeply ingrained in natives, foreigners will do well to measure in order to achieve the correct rice-to-water ratio.
Glutinous, or sticky rice, requires a good, long soak in water and is best when drained, covered and steamed in a woven basket. The finished product can be kept in a traditional, bamboo basket container and eaten for a day or two, or coated in beaten egg and fried for a tasty snack on a stick.
Those who visit the country can rely on a perfect side of rice at virtually any food-serving establishment. I especially recommend small, unassuming restaurants, which will match upscale joints with respect to quality and portion at a price point between $2 and $6 per plate.
As for spice, diners should not be put off by Thai cuisine’s fiery reputation. In fact, Thai food evolved for more than a thousand years before the bird’s eye chili was introduced by Portuguese traders in the 1500s. Moreover, aside from a handful of dishes, spicy condiments are customarily provided on the side, to be added according to a diner’s taste. Also, Thai cooks are given to toning down the spice for Western clients, skeptical of our spice tolerance. To order something truly spicy, one needs to employ the local lingo and be insistent: “Ao pet pet!” (I want it very spicy).
Without further preamble, I encourage you to crank your thermostats, drop a couple ice cubes in your beer, and salivate over the following quintessential Thai dishes.
Stir-fried rice noodles / Pad Thai
No Thai food feature would be complete without this official, national dish. The noodles used in this recipe are roughly the size of linguine but are derived from rice. They are boiled to an al dente state before being stir-fried with sweet and salty sauce, which incorporates a bit of tang from the tamarind. Egg and tofu are default proteins, with chicken, pork, or shrimp being popular additions. Spring onions and garlic add an aromatic vegetable contingent, and prior to serving, the noodles are topped with fresh bean sprouts and crushed peanut for a crunchy, nutty component. This is seldom served spicy, with dried chili offered on the side. A classic favorite.
Spicy stir-fried Thai Basil / Pad Krapow
If Pad Thai is the official dish of Thailand, this is the unofficial national meal in Thailand – served and enjoyed most everywhere throughout the country. It begins, as do many Thai meals, with a mortar and pestle, and chilis and garlic. After these are pounded to a chunky consistency, they are stir-fried with a salty sauce as well as Thai sweet basil, onions, and perhaps other vegetables. To the stir fry is added the diner’s protein of choice, typically chicken, pork, or seafood. Served with a side of rice, a popular topper is a fried egg. For those like me who cannot get enough spice, fish sauce with sliced chilis (prik nam pla) is a common condiment to adorn the rice.
Papaya salad / Som tahm
This northern staple starts again with a garlic and chili mash, which is then mixed with julienned, underripe papaya, chopped long beans and cherry tomatoes. Plenty of variations then come into play. The sauce might be sweeter, with fish sauce and sugar, and carrots and crushed peanut added to create ‘tam Thai.’ This variation often uses just a single chili for a less spicy result. A brinier, fishier sauce known as ‘pra-la’ can be used for ‘tam Laos.’ A squeeze of lime is always used to brighten the taste. The dish can get fishier yet with the addition of horse crab in the raw (poo ma); smaller, saltier inland crab (poo na); or dried baby shrimp. The young papaya soaks up all the flavors while remaining fresh and crunchy. ‘Tam Thai’ is sometimes eaten stand-alone, while ‘tam Laos’ is more commonly eaten with hand-squeezed, bite-sized balls of sticky rice, which can be dipped in the sauce and pinched together with a bite of the salad. The overall effect is magnificent – chewy, crunchy, variably spicy, salty and perhaps sweet bites from start to finish. It hits every flavor zone on the tongue and is texturally diverse. Not to be missed.
Spicy minced-meat salad / Lahb
A minced and cooked protein is the base of this salad, also originating in the north of Thailand. The meat might be pork, chicken, beef, or even fish. While not easy to find in Thailand, ground turkey is a standard in U.S. grocery stores and is a suitable choice. My favorite is duck. The meat is cooked with lime juice and fish sauce, then mixed with mint, cilantro, green onion, dried and crushed chili, and toasted, crushed bits of rice. The fragrant herbs infuse the protein and the meal is often garnished with sprigs of fresh mint and toasted chili peppers and kaffir leaf. Like papaya salad, the dish is traditionally eaten with nuggets of sticky rice, compressed in the palm, and pinched together with bites of the salad. The subtle crunch from the toasted rice adds a great pop to this tangy, savoury salad.
Mango Sticky Rice / Khao niaow mah-muang
We’ll finish sweet and unassuming, with a desserty dish universally loved by foreigners and natives alike. This recipe involves sticky rice prepared with a sweet coconut sauce and topped with fresh mango.
To temper the sweetness, a salty coconut sauce is served on the side, to be drizzled over the top of the mango. The final result, a hearty, sticky, sweet rice with fresh tangy bite and salty coconut accent, is hard to beat.
Thai food aficionados will likely decry some omissions from this article. Where, they could ask, are the spicy lemongrass soups (tom yum; tom ka)? Or the curries of many colors and flavors? The notorious and polarizing durian? To be sure, the nation of Thailand has many more delicious flavors and textures to explore.
Let this serve as an appetizer and if more courses are desired, feel free to write the editor and request a follow-up feature!
