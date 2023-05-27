SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau Cheese Company presents its second annual Leelanau Cheese Festival from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 3 at its Suttons Bay facility.
Co-owner and retail manager Meghan Hall said last year was their inaugural festival, which took place about a year after she and husband Josh took over the company.
“We wanted to do the festival to get with other cheesemakers and celebrate Michigan-made cheeses,” Hall said. “It’s an interconnected community. We want to highlight that.”
This year’s event, Hall said, includes many free activities like face painting, a petting zoo, a cider pairing with Two K Farms, wine pairing with Black Star Farms and more.
One highlight is the Cheese Olympics, which Hall said is inspired by European-style games. They will offer a cheese toss, tasting contest and curling.
“We have kids, so we want them to be included,” Hall said. “We want this to be a family business.”
In addition, a farm and artist market and Antojitos, a Mexican food truck based in Northport, will be on site during the festival.
Hall added that people can take a photo with Daisy, the Michigan Milk Producers Association cow.
Amy Spitznagel is a majority owner of Leelanau Cheese and Idyll Farms with her husband Mark. Idyll Farms is located in Northport.
She said the Leelanau Cheese Festival advocates for Michigan cheese and connects local cheesemakers in a one-day cheese appreciation event.
“Guests will be able to chat with an employee from our creamery during the meet the cheesemaker event and get the inside scoop on what it takes to make farmstead, pasture fed G.O.A.T. Cheese,” Spitznagel said.
Discuss cheese with local producers starting at 7 p.m.
Plus, attendees can purchase some Idyll Farms cheeses in the Leelanau Cheese storefront.
Grocer’s Daughter Chocolate Shop Owner Jody Hayden said she is excited to join other local businesses in this event.
“We were invited to create a pairing menu,” Hayden said. “Chocolate and cheese pair really well together. It’s meant to be both fun and educational.”
The chocolate and cheese pairing begins at 1:45 p.m. and costs $25.
Learn more about Leelanau Cheese Festival activities and register at https://leelanaucheese.com/collections/cheese-fest-2023.
