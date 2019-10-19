BELLAIRE — Jamie Creason not only owns Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast but she also takes on the role of chef for the morning meals and the High Tea Wednesdays.
Though the inn has offered tea times for holidays like Mother’s Day, Creason said the weekly aspect is new. It started about a month ago after getting a request. Creason said they wanted to offer regular events so people can taste the food without committing to an overnight stay.
“It’s almost that mid-afternoon, 3 p.m. lull,” she said. “Nobody’s been doing them around here. It’s very well received and fun.”
Creason said she selects the menu, cooks 90 percent of the food and brews pots of the hot beverage, which is served using vintage china. Traditionally, Creason said, high tea is served in three tiers: savories like tarts or quiche, scones and dessert. The scones, she said, are “almost mandatory” for a traditional tea.
“Scones are a cross between a cookie and a muffin,” she said. “They’re basically flour and ice cold butter and a little sugar. It’s very easy to make, it freezes well and pairs well with teas.”
The most recent event featured salmon puff pastries, pumpkin walnut scones, chocolate pumpkins and cupcakes — all paired with apricot ginger tea. Creason said she creates finger foods that qualify as an afternoon snack rather than a brunch.
“The menu does change, but it stays with that concept,” she said. “It’s whatever I feel like cooking that day. We try to do what we can out of our garden or farmers market — the farm-to-table, garden-to-table concept.”
Creason said the loose leaf tea comes from the newly opened Spice and Tea Exchange in downtown Bellaire. Usually she selects an earl grey, but recently she looked for flavors using seasonal ingredients like pumpkin and apple.
“Earl grey is a black tea,” Creason said. “It’s a little stronger, part of the tradition. It’s the most neutral for flavors. In England, they do sugar and cream. Most people don’t do the cream — they just drink the tea itself —but it’s offered.”
The Spice and Tea Exchange Owner Kristin Arim said she gives advice to novices who know nothing about brewing tea and to more experienced folks like Creason who seek food pairing suggestions. Arim said the earl grey crème tea was one of Creason’s first takeaways.
“It was very well received,” Arim said. “Tea is good for you; that makes it pair well with food. That is trending; the high teas are very popular.”
“High tea” may sound fancy, but Creason said they aim to create a casual atmosphere for people of all ages to enjoy.
Women dressed up and donned their hats for afternoon tea parties in the 19th century. Creason said modern-day attendees do not need to wear their gloves and gowns for their events, but they provide hats.
“We’re very casual,” Creason said. “It’s not pretentious at all. Come for the food and the experience.”
She added that people can also tour the farmhouse, if the rooms are open.
High Tea Wednesdays go from 1-2:30 p.m. at the Applesauce Inn Bed and Breakfast through the winter season. Cost is $20 per person and includes unlimited tea, food and desserts.
Creason said reservations are required because they can only seat eight people in the dining room. Most of their events have sold out, she added. Call 231-533-6448 to secure a spot.
